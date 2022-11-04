"Pilot" (Season 1, Episode 1)

More than a few TV shows have kicked off with a pilot episode that bears no resemblance to what the series would eventually become, but in the case of The X-Files, it's hard to imagine a better way to introduce the concept, the central characters, or the ongoing mystery that continues throughout the entirety of its run.

Indeed, the series provides us with the not-so-secret origin of how Dana Scully was initially assigned to the oft-dismissed, occasionally-ridiculed department of the FBI known as the X-Files. Not only do we learn that she was assigned to serve as a "debunker" of sorts for Mulder's wild theories about the strange cases that land in his lap, but viewers are actually given the opportunity to witness the first meeting between Scully and Mulder in the latter's basement office, a sad spot he describes as being designated for "the FBI's Most Unwanted."

Immediately thereafter, they're off to Oregon to investigate a series of unexplained deaths which Mulder believes may be somehow linked to alien abductions. It's a great way to set up the "he wants to believe / she doesn't" dynamic between the partners while also providing some moments that reveal Scully's willingness to admit her inability to explain certain events.

Not every soon-to-be regular element of The X-Files is in place from the get-go, but there's plenty enough here that the series was able to capture viewers' attention straight out of the gate. Sounds like a solid pilot to us.