40 of the best and worst TV and movie bangs

Mary Sollosi
March 27, 2018 at 09:00 AM EDT
<p>You know you&#8217;ve found somebody really special when you can just shut the f&#8212; up for a moment and admire their flawless blunt black bangs.&nbsp;</p>
BEST: Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) in Pulp Fiction

You know you’ve found somebody really special when you can just shut the f— up for a moment and admire their flawless blunt black bangs. 

Everett Collection
<p>Am&eacute;lie was way ahead of the hipster curve when her baby bangs first hit arthouse cinemas back in 2001, but none of the more recent copycats have pulled them off nearly as well as the fanciful Parisienne with&nbsp;<em>le</em>&nbsp;<em>fabuleux destin</em>.&nbsp;</p>
BEST: Amélie Poulain (Audrey Tautou) in Amélie 

Amélie was way ahead of the hipster curve when her baby bangs first hit arthouse cinemas back in 2001, but none of the more recent copycats have pulled them off nearly as well as the fanciful Parisienne with le fabuleux destin

Everett Collection
<p>Oh Ann, you poetic, noble land-mermaid, it comes as no surprise whatsoever that your bangs are <em>literally</em> perfect.</p>
BEST: Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) on Parks and Rec 

Oh Ann, you poetic, noble land-mermaid, it comes as no surprise whatsoever that your bangs are literally perfect.

Colleen Hayes/NBC/Getty Images
<p>Stringy, halfhearted side-bangs are for sad people who wear lumpy cerulean sweaters. Shiny, well-trimmed full bangs are for fashion girls who wear thigh-high Chanel boots.</p>
BEST: Andie Sachs (Anne Hathaway) in The Devil Wears Prada

Stringy, halfhearted side-bangs are for sad people who wear lumpy cerulean sweaters. Shiny, well-trimmed full bangs are for fashion girls who wear thigh-high Chanel boots.

Everett Collection
<p>Behold: real-life angel hair.&nbsp;</p>
BEST: Jill Munroe (Farrah Fawcett) on Charlie's Angels 

Behold: real-life angel hair. 

Everett Collection
<p>There&#8217;s not actually room here for all the possible &ldquo;bang&rdquo;-related puns that are relevant in discussion of the&nbsp;<em>50 Shades&nbsp;</em>movies, so just think of your favorite right now, as you admire Ana&#8217;s hair.</p>
BEST: Anastasia Grey (née Steele) (Dakota Johnson) in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy

There’s not actually room here for all the possible “bang”-related puns that are relevant in discussion of the 50 Shades movies, so just think of your favorite right now, as you admire Ana’s hair.

Universal Pictures
<p>If we could ever get a real-life tiny-banged haircut that made us feel like Audrey&#8217;s, then &mdash; then we&rsquo;d buy some furniture and give the cat a name!</p>
BEST: Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) in Breakfast at Tiffany's 

If we could ever get a real-life tiny-banged haircut that made us feel like Audrey’s, then — then we’d buy some furniture and give the cat a name!

Everett Collection
<p>Truly adorkable.</p>
BEST: Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) on New Girl 

Truly adorkable.

Isabella Vosmikova/FOX
<p>More like Hill-FRINGE Junior High, <em>amirite</em>?&nbsp;</p>
BEST: Lizzie McGuire (Hilary Duff) and Miranda Sanchez (Lalaine) on Lizzie McGuire

More like Hill-FRINGE Junior High, amirite

Disney Channel
<p>How to save a dying fashion-doll empire? Shine bright, shine far, get some bangs like a star.</p>
BEST: Eve (Tyra Banks) in Life-Size 

How to save a dying fashion-doll empire? Shine bright, shine far, get some bangs like a star.

ABC/Getty Images
<p>If Ted&rsquo;s totally Wyld hair gets a little windblown in time-transit, all the better.</p>
BEST: Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves) in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure 

If Ted’s totally Wyld hair gets a little windblown in time-transit, all the better.

Everett Collection
<p>As a very wise Wilderness Girl troop leader once said, &ldquo;Just because you&rsquo;re out in the woods, it&rsquo;s no excuse not to look your best.&rdquo; Clearly, Phyllis Nefler practices what she preaches (and taught her daughter Hannah to do the same). Not even a traumatic surprise perm can ruin her perfect bang game.</p>
BEST: Phyllis Nefler (Shelley Long) and Hannah Nefler (Jenny Lewis) in Troop Beverly Hills 

As a very wise Wilderness Girl troop leader once said, “Just because you’re out in the woods, it’s no excuse not to look your best.” Clearly, Phyllis Nefler practices what she preaches (and taught her daughter Hannah to do the same). Not even a traumatic surprise perm can ruin her perfect bang game.

Everett Collection
<p>Oscar winner, Harvard graduate, bangs icon. From her piecey-fringed big-screen debut in&nbsp;<em>L&eacute;on the Professsional</em> to her bubblegum-tinted turn in&nbsp;<em>Closer,&nbsp;</em>Natalie Portman chooses her hairstyles&nbsp;just as carefully as she does her roles.</p>
BEST: Natalie Portman in anything

Oscar winner, Harvard graduate, bangs icon. From her piecey-fringed big-screen debut in Léon the Professsional to her bubblegum-tinted turn in Closer, Natalie Portman chooses her hairstyles just as carefully as she does her roles.

Everett Collection; Columbia Pictures
<p>On most humans these bangs would rank as the worst, but Spock&#8217;s not most humans (technically he&#8217;s only half-human). It must be the eyebrows that make it work. Whatever the reason, this look has lived long and prospered in our pop cultural consciousness and we salute it.&nbsp;</p>
BEST: Spock (Leonard Nimoy) on Star Trek 

On most humans these bangs would rank as the worst, but Spock’s not most humans (technically he’s only half-human). It must be the eyebrows that make it work. Whatever the reason, this look has lived long and prospered in our pop cultural consciousness and we salute it. 

Everett Collection
<p>Just look at those enchanting bangs! What witchcraft is this?!</p>
BEST: Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) in Practical Magic 

Just look at those enchanting bangs! What witchcraft is this?!

Everett Collection
<p>In <em>Friends</em>&rsquo; final season, Jennifer Aniston updated the most iconic TV hairstyle of all time with a chic set of bangs.</p>
BEST: Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) on Friends 

In Friends’ final season, Jennifer Aniston updated the most iconic TV hairstyle of all time with a chic set of bangs.

NBC
<p>Admittedly, the <em>Star Wars </em>prequels aren&#8217;t great, and <em>Phantom Menace </em>isn&#8217;t even the best of <em>those</em>. But just look at that little Tatooinian cherub! His hair is so big because it&rsquo;s full of midi-chlorians.</p>
BEST: Young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace

Admittedly, the Star Wars prequels aren’t great, and Phantom Menace isn’t even the best of those. But just look at that little Tatooinian cherub! His hair is so big because it’s full of midi-chlorians.

Everett Collection
<p>We would not recommend anyone try to recreate this look (or any studio try to recreate this movie, which nearly bankrupted 20th Century Fox in 1963). But this is Elizabeth Taylor we&rsquo;re talking about, and so the iconic bangs are unquestionably best.</p>
BEST: Cleopatra (Elizabeth Taylor) in Cleopatra 

We would not recommend anyone try to recreate this look (or any studio try to recreate this movie, which nearly bankrupted 20th Century Fox in 1963). But this is Elizabeth Taylor we’re talking about, and so the iconic bangs are unquestionably best.

Everett Collection
<p>Olivia Pope got bangs in <em>Scandal&#8217;s&nbsp;</em>second season, and wore them as only a gladiator could.</p>
BEST: Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) on Scandal 

Olivia Pope got bangs in Scandal’s second season, and wore them as only a gladiator could.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC/Getty Images
<p>Ah, the young girl&#8217;s timeless bow-and-bangs look. Also totally classic: telekinesis.&nbsp;</p>
BEST: Matilda (Mara Wilson) in Matilda 

Ah, the young girl’s timeless bow-and-bangs look. Also totally classic: telekinesis. 

Everett Collection
<p>Princess, basket case, whatever. Each of them is an &lsquo;80s-hair teen-style star. Does that answer your question?</p>
BEST: Allison Reynolds (Ally Sheedy) and Claire Standish (Molly Ringwald) in The Breakfast Club 

Princess, basket case, whatever. Each of them is an ‘80s-hair teen-style star. Does that answer your question?

Everett Collection
<p>It took seven seasons, but Rory Gilmore finally totally nailed her hair (goodbye, Chilton headbands) by the end of <em>Gilmore Girls</em>&rsquo; original run.</p>
BEST: Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) on Gilmore Girls 

It took seven seasons, but Rory Gilmore finally totally nailed her hair (goodbye, Chilton headbands) by the end of Gilmore Girls’ original run.

Everett Collection
<p>Apparently, if the Sorting Hat senses an adorable set of bangs on an 11-year-old head, it just throws that kid in Gryffindor without giving it a second thought.</p>
BEST: Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 

Apparently, if the Sorting Hat senses an adorable set of bangs on an 11-year-old head, it just throws that kid in Gryffindor without giving it a second thought.

Everett Collection
<p>Joan, queen of the Sterling Cooper (Draper Pryce) offices and probably of Madison Avenue in its entirety, experimented with a few different updo silhouettes for her brilliant red tresses over the course of <em>Mad Men</em>, but never fully abandoned her glamorous sideswept fringe. Meanwhile, Peggy&hellip; also had bangs.</p>
BEST/WORST: Mad Men

Joan, queen of the Sterling Cooper (Draper Pryce) offices and probably of Madison Avenue in its entirety, experimented with a few different updo silhouettes for her brilliant red tresses over the course of Mad Men, but never fully abandoned her glamorous sideswept fringe. Meanwhile, Peggy… also had bangs.

Michael Yarish/AMC; Craig Blankenhorn/AMC
<p>Will it be yes or will it be sorry, you ask? It will be sorry. When it comes to these bangs, it is a <em>resounding</em> sorry.</p>
WORST: Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams) on Dawson's Creek 

Will it be yes or will it be sorry, you ask? It will be sorry. When it comes to these bangs, it is a resounding sorry.

The WB
<p>Could someone please introduce Bill the Butcher and his slimy tresses to Bill the Barber?&nbsp;</p>
WORST: Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis) in Gangs of New York 

Could someone please introduce Bill the Butcher and his slimy tresses to Bill the Barber? 

Everett Collection
<p>Mary doesn&rsquo;t really have well-defined bangs until she puts some, uh, <em>product</em> in her hair and sculpts this unfortunate look.&nbsp;</p>
WORST: Mary (Cameron Diaz) in There's Something About Mary 

Mary doesn’t really have well-defined bangs until she puts some, uh, product in her hair and sculpts this unfortunate look. 

Everett Collection
<p>You&rsquo;d have thought Clare might have learned something from her <a href="https://ewedit.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/t8dbehi_ec009.jpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener">fellow 90210 residents</a> about how to wear bangs in Beverly Hills. Alas, no.</p>
WORST: Clare Arnold (Kathleen Robertson) on Beverly Hills, 90210

You’d have thought Clare might have learned something from her fellow 90210 residents about how to wear bangs in Beverly Hills. Alas, no.

Everett Collection
<p>Yes, Elena is the ruthless leader of a drug cartel, but the most savage thing about her has to be that blunt cut.</p>
WORST: Elena Sánchez (Salma Hayek) in Savages 

Yes, Elena is the ruthless leader of a drug cartel, but the most savage thing about her has to be that blunt cut.

Universal Pictures
<p>Gale&rsquo;s bad-to-worse bangs evolution over the course of the <em>Scream&nbsp;</em>series&nbsp;makes us want to&hellip; well, you know.</p>
WORST: Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) in the Scream movies

Gale’s bad-to-worse bangs evolution over the course of the Scream series makes us want to… well, you know.

Everett Collection (2)
<p>Not even the bell can save this disaster.</p>
WORST: Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani-Amber Thiessen) on Saved by the Bell 

Not even the bell can save this disaster.

Everett Collection
<p>Dumb and dumber dudes. Bad and badder bangs.</p>
WORST: Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) and Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) in Dumb and Dumber

Dumb and dumber dudes. Bad and badder bangs.

Everett Collection
<p>Jeannie may be dreamy, sure, but her faker-than-Barbie-hair bangs are enough to give us nightmares of plasticky blonde strands sprouting out of our foreheads with one cross of the arms and nod of the head.</p>
WORST: Jeannie (Barbara Eden) on I Dream of Jeannie

Jeannie may be dreamy, sure, but her faker-than-Barbie-hair bangs are enough to give us nightmares of plasticky blonde strands sprouting out of our foreheads with one cross of the arms and nod of the head.

Everett Collection
<p>Cinematically speaking, Tim Burton is a master stylist. Bangs-wise,&nbsp;he is&hellip; not.</p>
WORST: Tim Burton movie bangs

Cinematically speaking, Tim Burton is a master stylist. Bangs-wise, he is… not.

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock; Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.
<p>Brought down by the fringe fatale.&nbsp;</p>
WORST: Barbara Stanwyck in Double Indemnity 

Brought down by the fringe fatale. 

Everett Collection
<p>Let this be a lesson to you, kids. Do not, under any circumstances, cut your own bangs. Even if you punctured your eardrum with a Q-tip and shirtless Adam Driver is just a FaceTime away, it&rsquo;s not worth it. Not even then.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
WORST: Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) on Girls 

Let this be a lesson to you, kids. Do not, under any circumstances, cut your own bangs. Even if you punctured your eardrum with a Q-tip and shirtless Adam Driver is just a FaceTime away, it’s not worth it. Not even then.  

Jessica Miglio/HBO
<p>No, this vile-banged bowl cut wasn&rsquo;t a wig. It was Javier Bardem&rsquo;s actual hair. He <em>earned </em>that Oscar.</p>
WORST: Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) in No Country for Old Men 

No, this vile-banged bowl cut wasn’t a wig. It was Javier Bardem’s actual hair. He earned that Oscar.

Everett Collection
<p>Yikes, Jareth. Maybe stick to owl form.</p>
WORST: Jareth the Goblin King (David Bowie) in Labyrinth

Yikes, Jareth. Maybe stick to owl form.

The Jim Henson Company
<p>Everywhere you look, it&rsquo;s more and more egregious &lsquo;80s hair. Have mercy.</p>
WORST: D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Buré) on Full House 

Everywhere you look, it’s more and more egregious ‘80s hair. Have mercy.

Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images
<p>How is it that Disney &mdash; which has created the sparkling gowns and fanciful kingdoms and, yes, <a href="https://media.giphy.com/media/7pmpxbRFDxQ4M/giphy.gif" target="_blank" rel="noopener">beautiful flowing hairstyles</a> of our wildest dreams &mdash; is so bad at bangs? Who wants this much volume right on their forehead? How does a tiara even manage to peek out from behind a mountain of hair? How are we ever supposed to believe in magic when fairy godmothers are out there styling nightmares like this?</p>
WORST: Disney Princess bangs

How is it that Disney — which has created the sparkling gowns and fanciful kingdoms and, yes, beautiful flowing hairstyles of our wildest dreams — is so bad at bangs? Who wants this much volume right on their forehead? How does a tiara even manage to peek out from behind a mountain of hair? How are we ever supposed to believe in magic when fairy godmothers are out there styling nightmares like this?

Everett Collection (3)
