40 of the best and worst TV and movie bangs

BEST: Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) in Pulp Fiction
Everett Collection
BEST: Amélie Poulain (Audrey Tautou) in Amélie
Everett Collection
BEST: Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) on Parks and Rec
Colleen Hayes/NBC/Getty Images
BEST: Andie Sachs (Anne Hathaway) in The Devil Wears Prada
Everett Collection
BEST: Jill Munroe (Farrah Fawcett) on Charlie's Angels
Everett Collection
BEST: Anastasia Grey (née Steele) (Dakota Johnson) in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy
Universal Pictures
BEST: Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) in Breakfast at Tiffany's
Everett Collection
BEST: Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) on New Girl
Isabella Vosmikova/FOX
BEST: Lizzie McGuire (Hilary Duff) and Miranda Sanchez (Lalaine) on Lizzie McGuire
Disney Channel
BEST: Eve (Tyra Banks) in Life-Size
ABC/Getty Images
BEST: Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves) in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure
Everett Collection
BEST: Phyllis Nefler (Shelley Long) and Hannah Nefler (Jenny Lewis) in Troop Beverly Hills
Everett Collection
BEST: Natalie Portman in anything
Everett Collection; Columbia Pictures
BEST: Spock (Leonard Nimoy) on Star Trek
Everett Collection
BEST: Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) in Practical Magic
Everett Collection
BEST: Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) on Friends
NBC
BEST: Young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace
Everett Collection
BEST: Cleopatra (Elizabeth Taylor) in Cleopatra
Everett Collection
BEST: Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) on Scandal
Kelsey McNeal/ABC/Getty Images
BEST: Matilda (Mara Wilson) in Matilda
Everett Collection
BEST: Allison Reynolds (Ally Sheedy) and Claire Standish (Molly Ringwald) in The Breakfast Club
Everett Collection
BEST: Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) on Gilmore Girls
Everett Collection
BEST: Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Everett Collection
BEST/WORST: Mad Men
Michael Yarish/AMC; Craig Blankenhorn/AMC
WORST: Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams) on Dawson's Creek
The WB
WORST: Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis) in Gangs of New York
Everett Collection
WORST: Mary (Cameron Diaz) in There's Something About Mary
Everett Collection
WORST: Clare Arnold (Kathleen Robertson) on Beverly Hills, 90210
Everett Collection
WORST: Elena Sánchez (Salma Hayek) in Savages
Universal Pictures
WORST: Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) in the Scream movies
Everett Collection (2)
WORST: Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani-Amber Thiessen) on Saved by the Bell
Everett Collection
WORST: Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) and Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) in Dumb and Dumber
Everett Collection
WORST: Jeannie (Barbara Eden) on I Dream of Jeannie
Everett Collection
WORST: Tim Burton movie bangs
Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock; Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.
WORST: Barbara Stanwyck in Double Indemnity
Everett Collection
WORST: Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham) on Girls
Jessica Miglio/HBO
WORST: Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) in No Country for Old Men
Everett Collection
WORST: Jareth the Goblin King (David Bowie) in Labyrinth
The Jim Henson Company
WORST: D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Buré) on Full House
Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images
WORST: Disney Princess bangs
Everett Collection (3)
