The 16 best workplace comedies

NewsRadio (1995-1999)

This one's for the underdogs, as NewsRadio explores the office relationships and behind-the-scenes mayhem that can happen at what should be a slow and sober radio station. We see everyman Dave Nelson (Dave Foley) take the top job at WNYX, the second place AM broadcasting station in NYC, as the new director. Dave arrives with big ideas to help elevate the station, but he ends up spending more time wrangling his subordinates, namely anchors Bill McNeal (Phil Hartman in his final role) and Catherine Duke (Khandi Alexander), and the station's owner Jimmy James (Stephen Root), into submission — though it's often to no avail. Fast-paced quips, heaps of satire, and a dash of surrealism help keep the show fun to watch, and Joe Rogan of all people pops up (or even down from the ceiling) as the station's electrician, making for some silly slapstick that still provides chuckles to this day.