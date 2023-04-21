The 30 best Twilight Zone episodes, ranked

30. "Twenty Two" (season 2, episode 17)

Much of The Twilight Zone's distinct tone hinges on a dreamlike atmosphere, and "Twenty Two" is one of the few chapters that actually integrates dreams into its plot and theme. The episode opens with a surreal, overwhelmingly frightening nightmare consuming the main character — a dancer played by Barbara Nichols — in which she wanders through an eerie, shadowy hospital until arriving at the morgue, wherein a nurse chillingly proclaims, "Room for one more, honey." When she awakens in the very same hospital, she struggles to ascertain the meaning of her vision — and why it keeps recurring.

"Twenty Two" is one of a handful of Twilight Zone episodes shot on videotape to reduce the show's budget. And though it lacks the pristine image quality of the show's usual format, the shaky, lo-fi aesthetic further enhances the uncanny sense of dread that permeates through this Groundhog Day-esque story.