The 25 best TV theme songs of the 21st century

David Simon wanted to use the Blind Boys of Alabama's cover of Tom Waits' "Way Down in the Hole" as The Wire's theme song, but there was one big problem: finding Waits to approve it. "We were getting near our airdate, and we still didn't have permission," says the show creator. "We mailed him versions of the show so he could see what it was about and he could see his song laid in, but he wasn't responding. It was like, 'Jesus, what are we going to do if he says no?' " Finally, the team procured Waits' number and called him directly. Recalls Simon: "[Waits] says, 'I got the stuff you sent, but I don't know how to work the VCR. Wait until my wife comes home.' And then, the next day, he approved it!" The song — which had different performers each season, including the original Waits version for season 2 — will forever be linked with the HBO drama about the Baltimore drug trade that many (including EW) consider the best TV series ever. And what was the backup plan had Waits' wife not gotten the VCR working? You'd be reading right now about "A Common Disaster" by Cowboy Junkies. (Or maybe not.) —Dalton Ross