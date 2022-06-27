The best TV shows of 2022 (so far)

Atlanta (FX)

The long-awaited return of one of the best TV shows ever kicked off with a run of radical episodes. Old character dynamics were reset beyond recognition — or ignored entirely. Once-upcoming rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) is now a globe-trotting sensation, managed by his cousin Earn (creator Donald Glover), previously homeless, now exuding tour clout. Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) is... well, the same, but in Amsterdam now. And something's seriously up with wandering Van (Zazie Beetz). A few breakway episodes played like uproarious nerve-jangled fables of monstrous whiteness, which felt thematically linked to the main characters' new-money explorations of billionaire ethics and corporate wokeness. I thought the season was building toward something outstanding...and then it trailed off, with a couple dangerously wacky episodes (an Amelie parody? A ker-razy Amsterdam drug trip?) that leaned heavy on cameos and seemed to lose sight entirely of the main characters. With the fourth and final season premiering later this year, we'll soon know if season 3's general glitzy chaos was part of the Eurotrip conceit or the new normal. I admire Atlanta's frantic boldness, though, which eventizes every episode into a what-the-hell-next odyssey of fascination. And now we know: Never trust a man named Socks.