10 of the best TV reboots and revivals

One Day at a Time (1975) and One Day at a Time (2017)

Norman Lear rebooted his own long-running CBS sitcom, but the only old-fashioned thing about Netflix's Time was the laugh track. Justina Machado and Rita Moreno led the Latinx cast in a family sitcom that confronted topical issues with sharp wit.

Related: One Day at a Time executive producers reveal the stories you never got to see