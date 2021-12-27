The best TV performances of 2021

Sarah Paulson/Annaleigh Ashford/Beanie Feldstein, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Despite Clive Owen's creepily good turn as President Bill Clinton, it's the women of Impeachment: American Crime Story that really have a chance to shine. The show doesn't have a bad turn in the bunch, but it's completely anchored by Beanie Feldstein's portrayal of Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. As real women, all of whom were exploited and put through the wringer of extreme media scrutiny to one degree or another, their portrayals could have easily veered into parody or mimicry, but each actress in their own unique way brings empathy and understanding to their characters' plight. This even applies to Paulson's Tripp, so often made out to be the villain in the Lewinsky-Clinton scandal. She's certainly not outright loveable here, but Paulson's portrayal seeks to help us at least understand the complex nature of her character's decisions, and this is inherent in her costars' portrayals, too, which is ultimately why the show largely works. —L.H,