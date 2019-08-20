7 TV high schools we wish we attended, from Bayside to Capeside

By Ruth Kinane
August 20, 2019 at 08:30 AM EDT

In a class of their own

Everett Collection (2); Paul Drinkwater/NBC; Katie Yu/The CW

School’s back in session, and what better way to relive your youth than to binge some of the best high school TV shows ever? (Bonus: no homework required!) Read on for our favorite on-screen schools.

Saved by the Bell

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Oh, that preppy clothing and coiffed hair! With afternoons spent around the jukebox at the diner and an easily outsmarted headteacher in the halls, it didn’t really feel like there’s was much of a need to rush out of Bayside High at the end of the day. (Read more about Saved by the Bell.)

Friday Night Lights

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

The rare high school show where the grown-ups are just as interesting as the students. Coach Taylor and Tami Taylor are #couplegoals. (Read more about Friday Night Lights.)

The O.C.

Everett Collection

High school with kids who look like Abercrombie & Fitch models and water-polo-playing jerks may be soul-destroying; then again, so is watching Mischa Barton on the current reboot of The Hills. (Read more about The O.C.)

Gossip Girl

Giovanni Rufino/The CW

Shopping at Barneys, brunch at Sant Ambroeus, pool parties in the Hamptons, and headbands so prominent they practically had speaking parts. What’s not to love? XOXO… (Read more about Gossip Girl.)

Dawson's Creek

Everett Collection

Yes, Capeside High spawned an Oscar nominee and Tom Cruise’s future ex, but it should also get props for its students’ impressive, SAT-worthy vocabularies. (Read more about Dawson’s Creek.)

Riverdale

Jack Rowand/The CW

Riverdale’s impeccably dressed students prove what we’ve always suspected: Betty, Veronica & Co. are way darker (and more fascinating) than the comics let on. (Read more about Riverdale.)

Beverly Hills, 90210

Andrew Semel/FOX

Remember when getting caught drinking (“Donna Martin graduates!”) was the height of scandal? Euphoria it ain’t, but it’s still the OG high school drama. (Read more about Beverly Hills, 90210.)

