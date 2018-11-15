15 TV families you want to spend Thanksgiving with  

Ruth Kinane
November 15, 2018 at 07:30 AM EST
<p>Thanksgiving is all about friends and family, but sometimes even the most harmonious of holidays can still leave you wondering what it&#8217;d be like to celebrate with the cast of [insert favorite TV show] instead. According to <i>Entertainment Weekly&rsquo;</i>s Thanksgiving Pop Culture Index, viewers would most like to spend Turkey Day with the following TV families and circles of friends. Click through and see if you agree with the results.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
15 TV families to be thankful for this holiday season

Colleen Hayes/ABC via Getty Images; Helen Sloan/HBO; Mitchell Haddad/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images; ABC via Getty Images; NBC
<p>Whether they&rsquo;re playing a &ldquo;friendly&rdquo; game of football, getting locked out of the apartment or stuffing their heads in turkeys, a good time is always guaranteed at Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, and Joey&#8217;s Thanksgiving celebration &mdash; just remember to pass on the traditional British &ldquo;it tastes like feet&rdquo; trifle.</p>
The Friends friends

<p>A <em>Gilmore Girls</em> gathering would probably only consist of a huge mug of coffee and takeout, but at least you know the banter would be fast-paced and quippy, and the backdrop quite quaint.</p>
Lorelei and Rory from Gilmore Girls

<p>Spending quality time with these two hunky brothers and creatures from unknown realms&#8230;what&rsquo;s not to be thankful for?</p>
Sam and Dean from Supernatural

<p>You can definitely count on Will to put out a sophisticated Thanksgiving spread, with Karen bringing buckets of booze, Jack providing plenty of entertainment, and Grace adding a dash of classic holiday neurosis. Makes sure you come armed with some one-liners!</p>
The Will & Grace gang

<p>They&#8217;ll make your <em>modern family</em> look perfectly traditional (and also really unfunny) by comparison.</p>
The Pritchetts and Dunphys from Modern Family

<p>Hanging with Leonard, Sheldon, Raj, Howard, and the rest of this group might be insufferable at times, but you&rsquo;re guaranteed to learn something about the science behind cooking a turkey to perfection.</p>
The Big Bang Theory nerds

<p>Expect Will&#8217;s mom Joyce to decorate with her signature string lights, some Dungeons &amp; Dragons play, and Eleven to bring plenty of Eggos.&nbsp;</p>
The Stranger Things kids

<p>Well, since it&rsquo;s Thanksgiving and not a wedding, the death toll won&#8217;t be quite as high. But it still won&#8217;t hurt you to keep an eye on the North while you eat &mdash; all men must dine, after all!&nbsp;</p>
The Starks from Game of Thrones

<p>Problem is&#8230;if the staff is sitting down to eat with you, who&rsquo;s preparing the Thanksgiving feast? We&rsquo;re all for Mrs. Patmore taking a well-earned break, but we don&rsquo;t think it&#8217;s wise leaving the potato dish up to the Ladies of the house.</p>
The Downton Abbey family and their staff

<p>For the quirkiest of Thanksgivings, there&rsquo;s no better crew to roll with than Dre, Bow, and the rest of the Johnsons. Be sure to BYO on-point social and political commentary, if you want to keep up.</p>
The Johnsons from black-ish

<p>If you don&rsquo;t mind having your big day plagued by disgruntled and deadly spirits, you&rsquo;ll be just fine. Maybe keep a stake or two up your sleeve &mdash; literally! &mdash; and pick the seat next to Buffy, just to be on the safe side.</p>
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer Scooby Gang

<p>Talk about dysfunctional families! If you&rsquo;re brave enough to spend the holidays with this lot, we can&#8217;t imagine what your own friends and family members must be like.</p>
The Bluths from Arrested Development

<p>Hey, if anyone chokes on turkey, at least you&#8217;ll have a doctor on hand! Though, on second thought, judging by the survival rate of the Grey Sloan gang, maybe you&#8217;re better off swinging by for dessert.</p>
The Grey’s Anatomy doctors

<p>This could be your most exciting Thanksgiving yet with plenty of drama and maybe even a rogue murderer terrorizing the town during the celebrations. You&#8217;ll definitely deserve a milkshake at Pop&#8217;s by the end of the day.</p>
The teens from Riverdale

<p>If the kids aren&rsquo;t invited and the Sauvignon Blanc is flowing, we don&rsquo;t imagine a <em>Big Little Lies</em> Thanksgiving celebration could go horribly wrong&hellip;or could it?</p>
The Big Little Lies moms

