The best TV episodes of 2022

Atlanta, "The Goof Who Sat By The Door" (FX)

(Written by Francesca Sloane and Karen Joseph Adcock, directed by Donald Glover)

The most exciting thing about turning on an episode of Atlanta during its final two seasons (which both aired in 2022) is that you never knew what you were going to get. You didn't know where it would take place. You didn't know what tone it would adopt. Hell, you didn't even know if any of the four series stars would appear in it. But even when trained to expect the unexpected, no one could have been prepared for "The Goof Who Sat By the Door." Presented as a faux documentary on the Black American Network, the episode (directed by series creator Donald Glover) tells the fictional tale of Thomas Washington, who becomes Disney CEO by accident and then loses everything in an attempt to make "the Blackest film of all time." That film? A Goofy Movie. Yes, that A Goofy Movie. Not only does this brilliant installment provide sly and cutting social commentary throughout, but it also somehow does the impossible — using the relationship between anthropomorphic father and son dogs on-screen to somehow make you care deeply about a man who never even existed off it. —Dalton Ross