The 30 best TV episodes of 2021

"Legends Never Die" — The Challenge: All Stars (Paramount+)

When The Challenge "Godfather" Mark Long first began his "We Want OGs" social media campaign, it sounded fun. But even the most optimistic Challenge fans couldn't have predicted what it would become just a short year later. The Challenge: All Stars series premiere, "Legends Never Die," was everything ultimate, longtime fans wanted — and so much more. It was pure nostalgic-yet-fresh magic onscreen. It had all the production value of new seasons of The Challenge combined with the legendary faces that started the iconic franchise. And most shockingly, it was downright hilarious. Producers threw these aged-up reality TV vets into crazy challenges and a Real World-style, hard-partying setting, let the cameras roll, and then went in and edited the s--- out of it to play up the comedy of seeing these older fan-favorites trying to accomplish what their bodies used to be able to do in a game that's evolved past their wildest dreams (er, make that nightmares). And not only did they all come to play, they also came to have the time of their lives set to the soundtrack of glorious throwback jams. As the flagship series continues to become increasingly intense and extreme, All Stars was the breath of fresh air we all needed. —Sydney Bucksbaum