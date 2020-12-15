The 30 best TV episodes of 2020

(Written by Laurie Nunn, directed by Ben Taylor)

A lot happens in the penultimate episode of Sex Education’s sophomore season, (Jean finds out about the sex clinic! Jackson’s mom finally accepts he doesn’t want to swim!), but none more important than what goes down in detention. It’s there that the show’s young women — Aimee, Maeve, Ola, Lily, Viv, Olivia — are forced to come up with one thing that unites them before they’re allowed to leave. Their response to the teacher in charge of detention pretty much sums it up: “Other than nonconsensual penises, not much.” Turns out, Aimee, who has been grappling with the assault against her on a bus earlier in the season, is not the only one who has been assaulted or abused or harassed in some way by a man — they all have. Armed with this new knowledge, the girls leave detention and demolish an abandoned car in a junk lot together. And the next morning when Aimee decides to once again attempt to ride the bus, she’s not alone. All the girls are there waiting for her. It’s cathartic, heartbreaking, and so, so sweet, and it made for one of the most powerful episodes of television this year. —Lauren Huff