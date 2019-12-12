The 30 best TV episodes of 2019

(Written by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, directed by Lynn Shelton)

Since the Netflix pattern/curse of canceling shows after four seasons unfortunately rings true for GLOW (it’s already been renewed for its fourth and final season), at least we’re not left hanging after the season 3 finale signed off on a creative high note. So much happened in terms of plot and charting out the future of the series, yet we still managed to get many emotional and powerful character moments that hold the promise of much, much more. Debbie (Betty Gilpin) owned her agency and chose success as an executive over a comfy and easy life married to Tex, as she teamed up with Bash to buy a TV network and become its president. Plus, when Bash finally broke down — over Florian’s death, his struggles with his sexuality, the threesome he liked but regrets — it resulted in one of the most devastating scenes on the show so far thanks to the writing and Chris Lowell’s acting. And following that cliffhanger regarding Debbie and Ruth's (Alison Brie) friendship, thankfully our Christmas wish for more GLOW has already come true so we can see the actual fallout from Ruth’s decision to turn down Debbie’s offer to direct the new GLOW show so she can continue to pursue her acting dreams. It’s time to step into the ring for one more season that already promises to be the best yet. —Sydney Bucksbaum