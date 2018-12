This glitter-bombed primal feminist scream of a sitcom hit new highs with a tale of two moms. Tammé (Kia Stevens) freeways across California to visit her son. Debbie (Betty Gilpin) drops her baby off at day care — then auctions off everything in the house to spite the cheating ex-hubs. When night falls, these complicated women become Welfare Queen and Liberty Belle, cathartically playacting offensive ’80s jingo. An acting showcase for the remarkable Stevens (a real-life wrestler!) and Emmy-nominee Gilpin. —DF

