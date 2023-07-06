The 9 best TV shows 2023 (so far)

Succession (HBO)

World domination comes at a price. But is it worth it? In the remorseless and rewarding final season, Jesse Armstrong's excoriating examination of one-percent dysfunction and a family poisoned by power took impressive risks without sacrificing the character dynamics that made it so viscerally satisfying. We saw flashes of intense closeness between Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) after the demise of dear old dad (Brian Cox), but in the end, the Roy heirs reverted to their primal state as broken children. It was Logan Roy's final "f--- off" from beyond the grave, driving his children to resent one another so much that they'd rather lose it all than let one of them win. In lesser hands, Succession's characters would all be standard-issue villains we'd reflexively love to hate. Instead, they were tragic figures we agonized over, laughed at, ached for, and hated to love — an alchemy achieved through the brilliance of its writing and the transformative talent of its ensemble. (Read the full review.)