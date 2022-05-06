Love Is Blind? The Ultimatum? What's the best trashy reality dating show?

We love to love them — and we really love to hate them. Trashy reality dating shows are the amalgamation of society's obsession with marriage, the desire to be loved, and the fascination with fame. Combine that with attractive young people, one-too-many sunny island locations, and, of course, loads of over-the-top drama, and you've got TV gold.

With the recent Netflix show The Ultimatum, which has couples who are at the precipice of engagement decide if they're ready to get married or move on, quickly rising to the category of reality dating show classic, we asked both our staff and readers in a poll posted on EW's Twitter to rate which trashy reality dating show is their favorite. The Netflix hit Love Is Blind took the top spot with 53 percent of our staff and 43 percent of our readers voting for the show that begs the question, does love at first sight last? EW staff editor Sydney Bucksbaum says, "The premise of Love Is Blind sounded absolutely bonkers: couples talk to each other while isolated in pods and get engaged before they ever actually meet in person. And before the first season aired, I thought there was no way any of the contestants would actually get engaged sight unseen. Fast forward to my jaw falling through the floor when one couple traded 'I love yous' after talking for only four days, and I was hooked."

Coming in a close second is Love Island UK with 40 percent of voters opting to watch the tropical debauchery where singles spend the summer trying to find their perfect match, some specifically stating it's better than its American counterpart. "Forget the CBS version, a prudish and dull take on the original," says EW TV critic Kristen Baldwin. "Love Island UK is hilariously cheeky — from the barely-there bikini bottoms to the ridiculous challenges ('Sliding into the DMs') to the laugh-out-loud narration from comedian Iain Sterling. Accept no substitutes!"

Temptation Island and The Ultimatum, which center on couples figuring out if their partner is truly the one, didn't get much love from readers, about 10 percent for each. "Only one of these shows has featured multiple threesomes and the most insane reunion show of all time, along with a seemingly never-ending trail littered with the corpses of murdered long-term relationships along the way. #TemptationIsland4eva," says executive editor at large Dalton Ross.

After all this talk about swimsuits and soulmates, we got to thinking: What exactly makes a reality dating TV show trashy? Is it the number of couples that end up together in the end? Does it have to do with how much sexuality is shown or discussed on the show? Or if the contestants are bikini-clad for more than 50 percent of their screen time? It could be argued that shows such as The Bachelor, which discuss sex often and promote a somewhat risqué approach to dating (25 women dating one man) should be considered low-brow. Instead The Bachelor family of shows are held to a slightly higher standard because they emphasize that the end goal is marriage and often give contestants a front and center platform to discuss their devout religious lifestyles.

Whether or not they're considered a guilty pleasure, some of our favorite runner-ups that couldn't make it onto the poll definitely deserve some love. Who can forget the extravaganza of love-titled reality dating shows from the early 2000s? The Flavor of Love, I Love New York, and Rock of Love With Bret Michaels all begged the question: How far will one go to win the heart of a C-list celebrity? And if they couldn't find love on any of those three shows, not to worry, I Love Money was there to take any previous Love contestants in and give them a chance at winning $250,000.

If you're not on social media but would like to weigh in on this very serious debate, here's another chance to vote, right here in the poll below. Or was there another trashy reality dating show that just melted your heart? Tell us in the comments. (Here's hoping Too Hot to Handle gets the justice it deserves.)

