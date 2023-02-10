The 20 best Super Bowl commercials of all time

"1984," Apple (1984)

No list would be complete without mentioning the SB OG, Apple's "1984." But first, a quick history lesson. Back in (yes) 1984, Apple was still a scrappy 8-year-old company, an underground underdog fighting against the evil squares (a.k.a. corporate-suited IBM overlords). Not only did they need to sell personal computers, they needed to sell the idea of personal computers, a tall order for a small company with a limited budget. They knew there was no better way to reach the masses in the pre-internet era than a Super Bowl spot — the challenge was how to get a big message across in a short amount of time.

By bringing in the big guns: Alien director Ridley Scott and George Orwell in spirit (his novel 1984 inspired the whole thing). So, as an onscreen Big Brother preaches about "Information Purification Directives" to a crowd of sheeple (London skinheads cast as extras!), a lady wearing shorts and a tank top runs in, pursued by the Thought Police. Hurling a hammer at the screen, she destroys it (we don't have room to discuss the irony of how all we do now is look at Apple screens) and, as it explodes, these words scroll: "On January 24, Apple will introduce Macintosh…"

So was this Chiat/Day creation worth the money? Setting aside the fact that this article was written on a MacBook and you're probably reading it on an iPhone... after the ad aired, people rushed into Apple stores and the company reported a huge spike in sales.