Busch

Sarah McLachlan (in a terrific blowout) went from being in the arms of the angel to the sights of a wolf for Busch, a tongue in cheek reference to her ads for the Humane Society that left even the burliest mountain man in a puddle of tears. The mix of "Angel," McLachlan's weepy 1998 single, and her earnest delivery with the montage of fuzzy forest animals is just the right mix of stupid that, for just pennies a day, can save up for a sequel to this ad.