The best streaming services for sports

Best overall: FuboTV

Base price: $69.99/month

$69.99/month Free trial? Yes

Yes Leagues included: NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, PGA Tour, and more

NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, PGA Tour, and more No. of concurrent streams: Up to 10 at home

Pros & cons

Pros

Cloud DVR has no expiration date

Four plans to choose from

Includes international sports

Nearly two dozen add-ons

Cons

Doesn't include NBA on TNT

No ad-free option for on-demand content

Why we chose it

FuboTV's tagline is "Come for the sports, stay for the entertainment," and we can see why after reviewing its specs. The platform offers some of the most inclusive sports programming on the market. Not only are domestic sports leagues like the NBA and NFL included with FuboTV, but fans of international leagues like the English Premier League and Liga MX can also catch their teams' games on the streaming service.

Prospective FuboTV adopters have three plan options: Pro, Elite, and Ultimate, with 100+ sporting events across all three and the latter two broadcasting in 4K. Prices start at $70 and go up to $100 per month. Spanish speakers can purchase the Latino plan for $33 per month, which comes with more than 45 Spanish TV channels, including ESPN Deportes and TUDN.

Still not enough content for you? The service's wide range of add-ons should solve that problem. You can upgrade your DVR space, stream NBA League Pass, and even purchase an Italian-language soccer channel through Fubo. Every add-on is included in the platform's seven-day free trial, allowing you to test them out before committing.