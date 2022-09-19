The best streaming services for sports
Is it game time yet? With the right sports streaming service, it can always be game time.
Nowadays, if a streamer wants to stand out in this oversaturated market, it needs to offer live sports. We've compiled a list of platforms with the best coverage, but which service you sign up for should ultimately come down to three things: subscription price, the number of simultaneous streams you need, and whether your favorite teams are part of the package.
Check out our recommendations below to find the best streaming service for the sports fans in your family.
Best streaming services for sports in 2022
- Best overall: FuboTV
- Best customization: Sling TV
- Best bundles: Hulu + Live TV
- Best for regional sports: DirecTV Stream
- Cheapest sports streaming service (tie): Paramount+
- Cheapest sports streaming service (tie): Peacock
- Best for football: YouTube TV
- Best for soccer: ESPN+
- Best for college sports: Vidgo
- Best for boxing: DAZN
Best overall: FuboTV
- Base price: $69.99/month
- Free trial? Yes
- Leagues included: NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, PGA Tour, and more
- No. of concurrent streams: Up to 10 at home
Pros & cons
Pros
- Cloud DVR has no expiration date
- Four plans to choose from
- Includes international sports
- Nearly two dozen add-ons
Cons
- Doesn't include NBA on TNT
- No ad-free option for on-demand content
Why we chose it
FuboTV's tagline is "Come for the sports, stay for the entertainment," and we can see why after reviewing its specs. The platform offers some of the most inclusive sports programming on the market. Not only are domestic sports leagues like the NBA and NFL included with FuboTV, but fans of international leagues like the English Premier League and Liga MX can also catch their teams' games on the streaming service.
Prospective FuboTV adopters have three plan options: Pro, Elite, and Ultimate, with 100+ sporting events across all three and the latter two broadcasting in 4K. Prices start at $70 and go up to $100 per month. Spanish speakers can purchase the Latino plan for $33 per month, which comes with more than 45 Spanish TV channels, including ESPN Deportes and TUDN.
Still not enough content for you? The service's wide range of add-ons should solve that problem. You can upgrade your DVR space, stream NBA League Pass, and even purchase an Italian-language soccer channel through Fubo. Every add-on is included in the platform's seven-day free trial, allowing you to test them out before committing.
Best customization: Sling TV
- Base price: $35/month
- Free trial? No
- Leagues included: NBA, NFL, NCAA, MLS, and more
- No. of concurrent streams: 1 to 4, depending on the plan you choose
Pros & cons
Pros
- Easy to add extra sports channels
- Live TV and on-demand streaming options
- NFL coverage included in both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans
- No annual contract required
Cons
- Difficult to keep track of the two base plans' different sports programming
- International sports are only available through add-ons
Why we chose it
For customers who only care about one or two sports leagues, Sling TV aims to help you pay less for the content you actually want by offering two base plans with completely different channel lineups. Can't miss a tennis match? Sling Orange comes with ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. Interested in a little MLB playoff action? Sling Blue has World Series coverage and the MLB Network as part of its Sports Extra add-on ($11/month).
However, for the best NFL content, you'll need a mixture of both, making the combined Sling Orange & Blue plan ($50/month) the natural choice for football fans. Each package includes 50 hours of DVR space, which can be upgraded to 200 hours for an extra $5 per month.
Best bundles: Hulu + Live TV
- Base price: $69.99/month
- Free trial? No
- Leagues included: NCAA, NBA, NFL, MLS, NHL, and more
- No. of concurrent streams: 2
Pros & cons
Pros
- Access to all ESPN+ sports coverage
- NFL RedZone available through the Sports add-on
- Unlimited DVR space
- Game time alerts for your favorite teams
Cons
- Recordings expire after nine months
- Lack of international sports
Why we chose it
On top of Hulu's live sports coverage, courtesy of networks like Fox, CBS, NBC, and more, the streaming service's TV bundle includes ESPN+ and Disney+ for just $69.99 per month. With the former, you get access to hundreds of college sports matchups as well as the award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series, highlighting some of the best moments and players in sports history.
Though Disney+ doesn't offer any live sports, its on-demand library has a number of uplifting sports movies, such as Remember the Titans, Miracle, The Rookie, and The Sandlot.
To get NFL RedZone and a handful of other sports channels, like MavTV and the Outdoor Channel, subscribers can opt for Hulu's Sports add-on, costing an additional $9.99 per month.
Best for regional sports: DirecTV Stream
- Base price: $69.99/month
- Free trial? Yes
- Leagues included: NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and more
- No. of concurrent streams: Unlimited
Pros & cons
Pros
- Unlimited DVR storage
- Regional sports networks are included in three of the four plans
- Unlimited screens when connected to your home network and three concurrent out-of-home streams
- Free trial across all four packages
Cons
- Recordings expire after nine months
- No NFL network
Why we chose it
DirecTV Stream has the best regional sports coverage by far thanks to its partnerships with Bally Sports, AT&T SportsNet, Root Sports, and more networks. Just type in your zip code to see which local channels are available in your area. There are four plans to choose from — Entertainment ($69.99 per month), Choice ($89.99), Ultimate ($104.99), and Premier ($149.99) — and each one is included in the free trial, giving you a chance to figure out what tier makes the most sense for you.
One important thing to note is that DirecTV Satellite's exclusive rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package, which grants access to all regional Sunday afternoon NFL games, regardless of where the subscriber lives, does not transfer over to DirecTV Stream. You can purchase the Max plan as a standalone package (about $400 for four months), but there are restrictions in some locations.
Cheapest sports streaming service (tie): Paramount+
- Base price: $4.99/month
- Free trial? Yes
- Leagues included: NFL, NCAA, NWSL, PGA Tour, and more
- No. of concurrent streams: 3
Pros & cons
Pros
- You can stream NFL games for less than $5 a month
- Impressive international soccer coverage
- Free one-week trial for both plans
- Can cancel or change your plan at any time
Cons
- Restricted to CBS sports, meaning fewer live event options than competitors
- Ad-free plan doesn't pertain to live sports
Why we chose it
Paramount+, formally CBS All Access, is one of the most affordable streaming services on the market, but there's a reason for that: The platform only simulcasts sporting events that air on CBS channels, so it'll likely appeal most to NFL, soccer, golf, and NCAA March Madness fans. The Essential plan is $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan, which includes games that air on your local CBS station, is $9.99 per month.
In terms of football, the NFL matchups that are available air on Sunday afternoons. And through 2024, CBS is home to SEC football games, so you can catch Alabama vs. Auburn, Florida vs. Georgia, and more highly anticipated university showdowns on Paramount+.
Cheapest sports streaming service (tie): Peacock
- Base price: $4.99/month
- Free trial? No
- Leagues included: NFL, Premier League, MLB, WWE, and more
- No. of concurrent streams: 3
Pros & cons
Pros
- Access to every Sunday Night Football game
- Exclusive streaming partner of WWE
- Coverage includes slightly more obscure events in track and field, cycling, horse racing, and IndyCar
- Certain soccer games can be streamed in Spanish
Cons
- No option to record
- Ad-free plan doesn't pertain to live sports
Why we chose it
Yes, Peacock is responsible for taking The Office from Netflix, but it's also making a name for itself in the sports world. For instance, many Premier League matches are only accessible in the U.S. via Peacock. And the platform has the exclusive streaming rights to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) content.
Because Peacock is owned by NBC, subscribers get access to every Sunday Night Football game — that's 17 games for only $4.99 per month. And with the option to sync events to your calendar, you won't miss a single kickoff. You can also watch the plethora of daytime talk shows hosted by NBC Sports with either Peacock Premium or Premium Plus ($9.99/month).
Best for football: YouTube TV
- Base price: $64.99/month
- Free trial? Yes
- Leagues included: NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, and more
- No. of concurrent streams: 3
Pros & cons
Pros
- Unlimited DVR space
- Sports Plus add-on with 12 extra channels
- NFL Network included in Base plan
- Ability to auto-record specific teams and leagues
Cons
- Recordings expire after nine months
- No ad-free option for on-demand content
Why we chose it
To catch as much football as possible, a good place to start is with these four networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX. But if a game you want to watch isn't on any of those channels, then you'll need a little extra help from your streaming service. In its Base plan, YouTube TV has all of those broadcast networks as well as ESPN, NBC Sports, and the NFL Network. Fans of college sports will also get immediate access to the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC networks.
If you could still use some more NFL coverage, YouTube TV's Sports Plus add-on ($10.99/month) includes NFL RedZone and more niche sports channels such as Billiard TV and PokerGo.
Best for soccer: ESPN+
- Base price: $9.99/month
- Free trial? No
- Leagues included: MLS, NCAA, Bundesliga, La Liga, UFC, PGA Tour, MLB, and more
- No. of concurrent streams: 3
Pros & cons
Pros
- Subscription includes both live and on-demand matches
- Access to every La Liga match and more than 350 out-of-market MLS games
- Entire 30 for 30 documentary series is available to stream
- Can be bundled with Hulu and Disney+ or purchased separately
Cons
- ESPN's network programming is not accessible
- No NBA coverage
Why we chose it
ESPN+ has unparalleled access to domestic and international soccer leagues, including hundreds of matches from Major League Soccer, Bundesliga, La Liga, and more. The coverage extends to some of the most premier tournaments in the world like World Cup qualifying matches and Copa del Rey.
ESPN+ can be purchased by itself for $9.99 per month or as part of a bundle with Hulu (ad-supported) and Disney+ for $13.99 per month. If you sign up for Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month), ESPN+ is also included in that bundle. There is no free trial, but you can cancel your subscription at any time.
Best for college sports: Vidgo
- Base price: $59.95/month
- Free trial? No
- Leagues included: NCAA, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and more
- No. of concurrent streams: 3
Pros & cons
Pros
- Most college sports networks are included in the base plan
- Ability to stream ESPNU and four other ESPN channels
- Cheaper base plan than some competitors
- A handful of international sports available through TUDN
Cons
- No NBC or CBS
- Only 20 hours of DVR space is included in the Premium plan
Why we chose it
When it comes to college sports, some viewers get left out by streaming services (we're looking at you, Pac-12 fans). Vidgo's NCAA coverage doesn't discriminate. Its offerings include the Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, ACC, Longhorn, ESPNU, and Stadium networks. You can also watch your favorite athletes when they go pro with the NFL Network and MLB Network.
Vidgo provides three different plans: Plus, Premium, and Spanish Mas. The Plus and Premium packages differ in price ($59.95 vs. $79.95) and amount of channels offered (110+ vs. 150+), plus the latter comes with 20 hours of free DVR space. Spanish speakers can pay $39.95 per month for around 45 Latino sports, news, and entertainment channels.
Best for boxing: DAZN
- Base price: $19.99/month (or $149.99/year)
- Free trial? No
- Leagues included: Matchroom Boxing USA, Golden Boy Promotions, UEFA Women's Champions League, and more
- No. of concurrent streams: 2
Pros & cons
Pros
- Access to live fights and pay-per-view (PPV) matches
- Save $90 when you sign up for a yearly plan
- Original boxing commentary
- More than 500 classic fights on demand
Cons
- No DVR option
- PPV fights costs an additional $64.99 on top of the base plan
Why we chose it
With DAZN, subscribers can tune into live boxing matches or watch legendary face-offs via the platform's extensive archive (over 500 fights are available to stream from the mid-'90s onward). The service also offers PPV fights for $64.99 per match, so you can pick and choose which major showdowns you want to purchase. If you're a hardcore boxing fan, the extra money you'll have to put down for the sport's biggest events certainly adds up, but DAZN allows you to stream everything in one place.
You can fill the hours between live fights with exclusive boxing interviews, commentary, and more. Another popular combat sport on DAZN is MMA, and you can also catch some soccer (mostly women's), eSports, and even darts on the streaming service. Unfortunately, DAZN doesn't have a free trial, but customers will save $90 when they opt for an annual plan rather than a monthly one.
Final verdict
There are many streaming services out there that cater to sports fans. But at the end of the day, FuboTV blows past them all. With the base (or "Pro") plan, you gain access to more than 100 sporting events for less than $70 per month, which is the industry standard. Unlike its competitors, Fubo includes all five of its sports-themed add-ons in its free trial, so prospective subscribers can decide the exact channels they want before committing to a full month. And if you're a house divided when it comes to sports teams, Fubo accommodates up to 10 simultaneous streams, allowing you to keep your eye on multiple games at once.
Compare the best sports streaming services
|Streaming service
|Base price
|Free trial?
|What you can watch
|No. of concurrent streams
|
FuboTV
|
$69.99/month
|
Yes
|
Football, basketball, baseball, and more
|
10
|
Sling TV
|
$35/month
|
No
|
Football, basketball, soccer, and more
|
1–4
|
Hulu + Live TV
|
$69.99/month
|
No
|
Football, basketball, soccer, and more
|
2
|
DirecTV Stream
|
$69.99/month
|
Yes
|
Football, basketball, baseball, and more
|
Unlimited
|
Paramount+
|
$4.99/month
|
Yes
|
Football, soccer, golf, and more
|
3
|
Peacock
|
$4.99/month
|
No
|
Football, soccer, wrestling, and more
|
3
|
YouTube TV
|
$64.99/month
|
Yes
|
NFL and college football, baseball, and more
|
3
|
ESPN+
|
$9.99/month
|
No
|
MLS, Bundesliga, La Liga, UFC, and more
|
3
|
Vidgo
|
$59.95/month
|
No
|
Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, ACC, and more
|
3
|
DAZN
|
$19.99/month
|
No
|
Matchroom Boxing USA, Golden Boy Promotions, and more
|
2
Frequently asked questions
What streaming service includes the most sports?
After reviewing more than 40 streaming services, we found FuboTV to have the most diverse selection of sports coverage. Subscribers can watch NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, and NCAA games as well as the PGA Tour, NASCAR, tennis, boxing, MMA, and a handful of international sports leagues.
Is there a sports-only streaming package?
What is better for sports: Hulu or YouTube TV?
Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV are very comparable when it comes to their sports offerings. Subscribers of either streaming service can watch a variety of professional and college sports teams through channels such as CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and more. The price points are similar as well — Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month while YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month.
What ultimately separates the two is Hulu's bundle with ESPN+. In addition to TV channels, Hulu Live subscribers get complete access to ESPN+'s streaming library, which includes hundreds of soccer matches, both domestic and international, as well as college sporting events, UFC matches, and the entire 30 for 30 documentary series (over 150 episodes). Due to all of that extra content, Hulu + Live TV edges out YouTube TV in the sports category.
Methodology
To find the best streaming services for sports, we reviewed nearly 45 platforms by looking at more than a dozen criteria points. A service's live sports offerings were weighted most heavily, but we also considered its full list of features, including on-demand options, as well as add-ons and discounted streaming bundles.
When researching a streamer, our data collection team noted the number of channels that air sports, the types of sports available to stream, and the service's compatibility with a variety of devices. We also took into account subscription prices, whether or not the platform allows you to automatically record your favorite teams, and the amount of DVR storage space allotted.
Finally, we kept track of how many simultaneous streams each service provides and whether subscribers are made to sign a long-term contract. The platforms that performed best had an impressive amount of live sports options and solid base packages that could be customized through add-ons.
