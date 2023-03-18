Best overall: Disney Bundle

Key specs

Price: Starting at $9.99/month

Starting at $9.99/month Free trial? No

Pros & cons

Pros

Wide range of shows, movies, and sports

Premium add-ons like Starz

Can get Disney+ and Hulu without ESPN+

Cons

Need to download Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ apps separately

No free trial

Why we chose it

Combining Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, the Disney Bundle is the cream of the crop when it comes to fusing variety with affordability. Each individual service offers something different, making the overall package appealing to users who want a bit of everything. On Disney+, you can tune into a breadth of comfort classics from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Tabs for each are clearly listed at the top of Disney+'s homepage for easy navigation. Hulu's programming has pretty broad appeal, too, with everything from reality TV like The Kardashians to dystopian dramas like The Handmaid's Tale. ESPN+ provides sports enthusiasts with baseball, golf, tennis, hockey, and many other live sports.

Disney lets you choose from three decently priced packages. The Duo Basic bundle includes Disney+ and Hulu with ads for $9.99 per month, or you can get the Trio Basic bundle and tack on ESPN+ for just $3 more. For $19.99 per month, you can eliminate ads on Disney+ and Hulu and download content to watch offline. Switching plans is painless and can be done through Disney+ or Hulu. You can also cancel at any time, although you won't be refunded for partially used billing periods.

When it comes to access, the Disney Bundle has a few catches. For starters, you need to access content through each individual app. You also can't watch Sony-distributed Marvel films, such as the Spider-Man movies, on Disney+ or live NBA coverage on ESPN+. You can work around these issues by getting a premium add-on like Starz or upgrading to a live TV plan on Hulu — just expect to pay more. Note that the Disney Bundle has no free trial, so prepare to commit to at least one month.