10 streaming bundles you should know about if you subscribe to multiple services
After you've cut the cable cord, diving into streaming services can be bewildering. With so many available, it's tough to figure out your best option, and it can sometimes feel like you have to pay cable prices to get everything you want to watch. Thankfully, there's a solution that consolidates your costs and expands your options: streaming bundles.
Streaming bundles cater to a broad range of interests and save you money by combining multiple services. To give everyone a bit of everything, most bundles include a variety of sports coverage, family programming, and current hits, though there are also bundles that cater to specific interests. Many also offer concurrent streaming to allow for simultaneous viewing.
So which streaming bundle should you get? Read through our handy guide to navigate the best bundles out there.
Best streaming bundles of 2023
- Best overall: Disney Bundle
- Best live TV bundle: Sling TV Orange & Blue
- Best sports bundle: Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra
- Best entertainment bundle: YouTube TV + Entertainment Plus
- Best HBO Max bundle: Hulu + HBO Max
- Best Starz bundle: Hulu + Starz
- Best Showtime bundle: Paramount+ + Showtime
- Best movie bundle: AMC+
- Best for documentaries: Amazon Prime Video + CuriosityStream
- Best for students: Spotify Premium Student + Hulu + Showtime
Best overall: Disney Bundle
Key specs
- Price: Starting at $9.99/month
- Free trial? No
Pros & cons
Pros
- Wide range of shows, movies, and sports
- Premium add-ons like Starz
- Can get Disney+ and Hulu without ESPN+
Cons
- Need to download Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ apps separately
- No free trial
Why we chose it
Combining Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, the Disney Bundle is the cream of the crop when it comes to fusing variety with affordability. Each individual service offers something different, making the overall package appealing to users who want a bit of everything. On Disney+, you can tune into a breadth of comfort classics from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Tabs for each are clearly listed at the top of Disney+'s homepage for easy navigation. Hulu's programming has pretty broad appeal, too, with everything from reality TV like The Kardashians to dystopian dramas like The Handmaid's Tale. ESPN+ provides sports enthusiasts with baseball, golf, tennis, hockey, and many other live sports.
Disney lets you choose from three decently priced packages. The Duo Basic bundle includes Disney+ and Hulu with ads for $9.99 per month, or you can get the Trio Basic bundle and tack on ESPN+ for just $3 more. For $19.99 per month, you can eliminate ads on Disney+ and Hulu and download content to watch offline. Switching plans is painless and can be done through Disney+ or Hulu. You can also cancel at any time, although you won't be refunded for partially used billing periods.
When it comes to access, the Disney Bundle has a few catches. For starters, you need to access content through each individual app. You also can't watch Sony-distributed Marvel films, such as the Spider-Man movies, on Disney+ or live NBA coverage on ESPN+. You can work around these issues by getting a premium add-on like Starz or upgrading to a live TV plan on Hulu — just expect to pay more. Note that the Disney Bundle has no free trial, so prepare to commit to at least one month.
Best live TV bundle: Sling TV Orange & Blue
Key specs
- Price: Starting at $40/month
- Free trial? No
Pros & cons
Pros
- Wide range of programming
- First month is half off
- Provides free content so you can check out its offerings
- Up to 50 hours of free DVR storage
Cons
- Orange channels don't offer concurrent streaming
- Need an HD antenna to get local channels
Why we chose it
Sling TV is a simple option for streaming live TV, offering two basic plans. The Orange plan ($40/month) is geared toward sports and family programming with channels like ESPN, Disney, and Freeform, while the Blue plan ($45/month) focuses on news and entertainment through channels like E!, FX, and MSNBC, although there's some overlap between the two. The Sling TV Orange & Blue bundle skips the fancy marketing jargon and goes straight to combining the two plans, giving you a comprehensive live TV package.
For $60 per month, the bundle offers 48 channels, ranging from AMC and Bravo to TBS, Comedy Central, and more. You'll also get concurrent streaming on three devices and 50 hours of free DVR storage. With an over-the-air (OTA) antenna connected to your TV, you can access local channels at no charge as well. You can purchase your own antenna if you like, but Sling will send you a free HD antenna when you prepay for two months. You'll need to set it up yourself, but there are guides on Sling's site to get you started.
While Sling TV doesn't provide a free trial, its Freestream service offers a wide range of free shows, movies, and live news.
Best sports bundle: Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra
Key specs
- Price: $60/month for Sling TV Orange & Blue, plus $15/month for Sports Extra
- Free trial? No
Pros & cons
Pros
- Game day exclusives with NFL RedZone and Monday Night Football on ESPN
- Channels devoted to tennis, NCAA sports, hockey, and more
- Can add or cancel Sports Extra at any time
Cons
- No free trial available
- Sports Extra is more expensive with Orange & Blue bundle than with Orange or Blue alone
Why we chose it
On its own, Sling TV's Orange & Blue bundle gives you ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and FOX Sports 1. But what if you want even more in-depth coverage and channels dedicated to specific sports? With the Sports Extra add-on, you get 20 additional sports channels, gaining access to every Sunday game with NFL RedZone and tons of Saturday action through the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and other NCAA conference channels. While Sports Extra is especially great for football fans, its variety of channels—including the Golf Channel, beIN Sports, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and the Tennis Channel —make it a go-to for other sports enthusiasts, too.
You can add or remove Sports Extra from your Sling TV subscription at any time. It's important to note that the package costs $11 with an Orange or Blue plan, but $15 with the Orange & Blue bundle. However, while you only get 11 or 14 extra channels with the individual Blue and Orange plans, respectively, you get 20 extra channels with the bundle.
Best entertainment bundle: YouTube TV + Entertainment Plus
Key specs
- Price: $72.99/month for YouTube TV, plus $29.99/month for Entertainment Plus
- Free trial? No
Pros & cons
Pros
- Lots of critically acclaimed original programs
- Unlimited cloud DVR available with YouTube TV
- Three concurrent streams available
Cons
- YouTube TV's live TV is pricey
- No Entertainment Plus free trial
Why we chose it
YouTube TV is arguably the best live TV streaming service out there, providing access to over 100 local, cable, and regional sports channels, along with YouTube Originals. You can watch content on all of your devices, and you get unlimited cloud DVR for nine months as well as three concurrent streams. If you want even more to watch, the Entertainment Plus add-on is a solid deal, providing you with HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz. That will give you access to some of today's most talked-about originals, such as HBO Max's The Last of Us, Showtime's Yellowjackets, and Starz's P-Valley.
Entertainment Plus costs $29.99 per month on top of YouTube TV's monthly $72.99 fee. That definitely makes the bundle a splurge, but the quality of the programming might well make the price tag worth it. Just note that while YouTube TV provides a free trial, Entertainment Plus does not.
Best HBO Max bundle: Hulu + HBO Max
Key specs
- Price: Starting at $7.99/month for Hulu, plus $14.99/month for HBO Max
- Free trial? Yes
Pros & cons
Pros
- Can watch on-demand HBO originals through Hulu
- Streamlined billing through Hulu
- Free one-week HBO Max trial through Hulu
Cons
- Cheaper to get ad-supported HBO Max separately
Why we chose it
A Hulu and HBO Max bundle makes for a substantial entertainment library, as both services have great original shows. By bringing them together, you can catch hits like The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu and favorites like Succession on HBO Max. If you already have a Hulu subscription, it's easy to tack on ad-free HBO Max to any base Hulu plan for an additional $14.99 per month. You'll be able to watch original HBO shows and movies directly through Hulu; to access other content, log in to the HBO Max app with your Hulu credentials.
There's one catch to this bundle: It's not actually the cheapest way to get both Hulu and HBO Max. You can get a separate, ad-supported HBO Max subscription for $9.99 per month, but by bundling the two you won't have to deal with separate payments or commercials. Another incentive to bundle? HBO Max doesn't offer a free trial, but you can get a complimentary one-week trial through Hulu.
Best Starz bundle: Hulu + Starz
Key specs
- Price: Starting at $7.99/month for Hulu, plus $8.99/month for Starz
- Free trial? Yes
Pros & cons
Pros
- Starz is ad-free
- Streamlined billing through Hulu
- Can get a free one-week Starz trial through Hulu
Cons
- Starz has a somewhat small selection
Why we chose it
If you'd like to supplement your Hulu account, Starz is a great commercial-free add-on. To film connoisseurs, Starz is best known for streaming recent theatrical releases, showcasing everything from documentaries to comic book adaptations. TV fans won't be disappointed, either, as it's also home to beloved shows like Outlander. With a Hulu base plan starting at $7.99 per month, you can get a free one-week trial of Starz and then pay an additional $8.99 monthly to add it to your service.
While you can get Starz through other services, such as YouTube TV, we think that pairing it with Hulu makes the most sense for most viewers, as the bundle features affordable base plans for a comprehensive library of classics and current hits. To further sweeten the pot, the Hulu + Starz bundle lets you watch Starz live and stream Starz directly on Hulu.
Best Showtime bundle: Paramount+ + Showtime
Key specs
- Price: Starting at $11.99/month
- Free trial? Yes
Pros & cons
Pros
- Wide range of content, from sports and family shows to blockbusters
- Includes a free trial for both services
- Showtime is commercial free
- Relatively inexpensive
Cons
- Showtime's library isn't as robust as other streamers'
Why we chose it
Although relatively new to the streaming game, Paramount+ + Showtime is a solid, affordable bundle. Paramount+'s programming includes children's content, live NFL action, and beloved CBS shows. It also has a large selection of originals, which range from Westerns like 1923 to sci-fi staples like Star Trek: Discovery. Showtime features a healthy mix of critically acclaimed original series and blockbusters, all without commercials. You can catch fan favorites such as Yellowjackets, Ray Donovan, and Ziwe, and you can do so directly through the Paramount+ app for a streamlined viewing process.
The Paramount+ and Showtime package costs $11.99 per month after a free seven-day trial, which is notably only $1 more than a $10.99 Showtime subscription. If you'd like to watch your local CBS station live and ad-free on Paramount+, you can upgrade to the Premium plan at no extra cost.
Best movie bundle: AMC+
Key specs
- Price: Starting at $6.99/month
- Free trial? Yes
Pros & cons
Pros
- Good variety of genres
- Has a free seven-day trial
- Inexpensive plan with four different services
Cons
- Must sign annual contract to get cheapest plan
Why we chose it
AMC is known for its prestige television, including Mad Men and The Walking Dead. In addition to these great shows, a subscription to AMC+ will let you stream picks from Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. Shudder is a one-stop shop for commercial-free horror and thriller content, including buzzy originals like V/H/S/94. Over on Sundance Now, you can take your pick of prestige drama and true crime picks like Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle. IFC Films Unlimited is also a great addition to this bundle, screening all of those indie and foreign films you've been meaning to watch, like Boyhood.
That's a ton of stuff, all for just $8.99 per month, making AMC+ one of the best streaming bundle deals out there. (If you were to pay for each service individually, you'd shell out almost $19.) You can make it even more cost-effective by paying $83.88 upfront for an annual subscription, which breaks down to $6.99 monthly. The cherry on top is that everything is ad-free. If you want to try before you buy, AMC+ provides a free seven-day trial.
Best for documentaries: Amazon Prime Video + CuriosityStream
Key specs
- Price: $14.99/month for Amazon Prime, plus $2.99/month for CuriosityStream
- Free trial? Yes
Pros & cons
Pros
- Thousands of documentaries on CuriosityStream
- Free seven-day trial through Amazon
- CuriosityStream is an inexpensive add-on
- Wide range of shows and movies on Prime Video
Cons
- Amazon login doesn't work on the CuriosityStream app
Why we chose it
If you're into documentaries, the Amazon Prime Video + CuriosityStream bundle is your best streaming option. For just $2.99 per month on top of a Prime subscription ($14.99/month), you'll get access to CuriosityStream's thousands of documentaries, which span genres from science, nature, history, and tech to travel, crime, adventure, and more. Curious learners can tune in to originals such as David Attenborough's Light on Earth and Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo With Jane Goodall. On top of CuriosityStream's offerings, Prime Video has plenty of beloved documentaries, too, like LuLaRich, along with tons of shows and features for your occasional non-documentary fix.
If you make a CuriosityStream account through Amazon, your login credentials won't work on the Curiosity Stream app; you'll need to access it through your Amazon account. However, Amazon offers a seven-day free trial that isn't available through CuriosityStream.
Best for students: Spotify Premium Student + Hulu + Showtime
Key specs
- Price: $4.99/month
- Free trial? Yes
Pros & cons
Pros
- Costs less than any individual service
- Streamlined billing process
- Can connect existing Hulu or Showtime accounts
Cons
- Only basic ad-supported Hulu plan included
Why we chose it
If you're a college student, the Spotify Premium Student + Hulu + Showtime deal is a super-cheap way to bundle streaming services. At just $4.99 per month, it's less than subscribing to any of its individual plans alone. You even get a free one-month trial, after which all your charges go through Spotify, providing a streamlined billing process.
When you sign up, your college enrollment will be verified through a third-party service called SheerID. Then you'll have access to Hulu's and Showtime's solid libraries of current and classic TV and movies. Although you only get ad-supported Hulu with the student bundle, Spotify's premium plan lets you skip ads and enjoy offline listening.
Final verdict
For family programming, buzzy new shows, and sports coverage, the $12.99 per month Disney+ bundle is a comprehensive and wallet-friendly streaming service. You can minimize costs by getting a plan with ads, or you can pay a bit extra to skip ads on Hulu and Disney+. If sports really aren't your thing, you can forego ESPN+ and just subscribe to the $9.99 Hulu and Disney+ monthly plan. Overall, the bundle provides something for everyone and gives you the flexibility to pick a plan that best fits your budget and preferences.
Frequently asked questions
Can you get Disney+ and Hulu without ESPN+?
If you aren't particularly into sports, you can save on the Disney bundle by opting out of ESPN+. Whereas the ad-supported Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle costs $12.99 per month, the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundle is just $9.99 per month.
Are there any free streaming services?
Some free, ad-supported streaming services include Crackle, Amazon Freevee, Pluto TV, and Tubi TV. These services may not have the most recent hits, but they often feature lots of classics. With a library card, you may also be able to access services like Kanopy and Hoopla for free.
Which streaming service has the most local channels?
DirecTV Stream is the best option for local channels, as all of its plans have affiliate stations in addition to unlimited cloud DVR storage and unlimited concurrent streams. To search available local channels, go to DirecTV's website and input your ZIP code.
