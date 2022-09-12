The best Star Trek series, ranked

11. Star Trek: Picard (2020)

Star Trek: Picard was meant to be like comfort food to fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation. And whether fans were turned off by the changes in franchise direction with shows like Discovery or just wanted to see Patrick Stewart back in action, Paramount clearly thought this show would be almost universally beloved.

That didn't happen, though. The warm and fuzzy feeling of seeing a few familiar faces in the first season evaporate in the face of an often-confusing plot about androids. The second season continues this confusion with a time-travel story that often borders on incoherence. While many Star Trek shows take a few seasons to hit their stride, it was shocking that so much of this relatively short series was seemingly created with "make it so-so" in mind.