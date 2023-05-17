The 25 best Showtime original series

Dexter (2006-2013)

Based on Jeff Lindsay's series of novels, Dexter follows the eponymous Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a blood-splatter analyst working for the Miami police who, in his off time, hunts down and murders other serial killers.

Showtime's signature series still stands as one of the best procedurals of the current century. It's gruesome yet fairly lightweight, with a propulsive pace, beachside setting, and tension reminiscent of author Patricia Cornwell's forensic thrillers. In particular, the first four seasons are a flawless example of serialized storytelling, culminating in a Golden Globe-winning performance by John Lithgow as the only villain who was ever truly a match for Dexter.

Watch Dexter on Showtime.