The 25 best TV shows to binge-watch

Andor (2022-present)

Of all the Star Wars shows Disney+ has been churning out, Andor is one of the best — and certainly the most bold. The prequel to the prequel Rogue One, Andor follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he escapes from the Empire and reluctantly finds his way to the rebellion. Cassian's journey is particularly compelling thanks to smart scripts and enticing side characters, like Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), an undercover goods dealer doing everything he can to keep the rebellion alive; Bix (Adria Arjona), a loyal friend who risks her life for Cassian; and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), a passionate senator alone in a world faced with hard decisions to keep hope alive.

For fans of Star Wars, Andor — a show about fighting fascism — is a quality entry in this decades-long saga, and one of the better sci-fi series from the past few years.

