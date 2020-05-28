The seemingly endless scroll and ever-fluctuating library of Netflix can be more than a little paralyzing when trying to choose something to watch. That's why EW is assembling a monthly list of the best TV shows currently available on the streaming service, from classics of yesteryear to the hottest new titles. Read on for this month's selections.

After Life

After Life mixes sweet and bitter flavors in a way that feels perfectly suited to our time, as creator-star Ricky Gervais leavens his signature comic brutality with a moving story of grief and growth. Gervais plays Tony, a newspaperman who has become a miserably pessimistic, insult-hurling misanthrope after losing his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) to cancer. It will take the series' delightful cast of characters — including an older widow played by Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton, the paper's eager new reporter, Sandy (Mandeep Dhillon), and a no-nonsense nurse (Extras' Ashley Jensen) — to push Tony back toward his will to live.

Talent: Ricky Gervais, Ashley Jensen, Penelope Wilton, Tom Basden, Tony Way

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender was available on Netflix once upon a time, but when the world needed it most, it vanished...until now, that is. Nickelodeon's beloved animated series returned to the streaming service in May, offering parents a much-needed new option to watch with their kids. Set in a world in which certain people can control one of the four elements (water, earth, fire, or air), the show follows Aang, the long-lost reincarnation of the Avatar — the master of all four. With the help of his friends, Aang must hone his skills in order to restore balance and peace to a world at war.

Better Call Saul

Review: B

Black Mirror

Per creator Charlie Brooker, we won't be getting another season of Black Mirror for a while, so it's an apt time to catch up on the British anthology series. True, its bleak outlook on modern society may not be what everyone needs right now, but the show's stories — spanning a variety of technological "what if" scenarios, such as "What if you could play back all of your memories" and "What if A.I. could re-create someone who died" — are great works of modern sci-fi.

BoJack Horseman

Review: A

Community

Dead to Me

Dead to Me's second season dropped May 8, continuing the tragicomic story of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who become friends in the wake of Jen's husband's death in a hit-and-run car accident. The central duo carry the show with winning chemistry, with Applegate, per EW's Kristen Baldwin, "giving the performance of her career" in this tale of grief, female friendship, and more than a touch of intrigue.

Review: B

Documentary Now!

We could all use a few more laughs these days, and fortunately, Netflix has one of the funniest shows currently on the air in Documentary Now! Created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas, the series spoofs a classic documentary in each episode, with numerous A-listers popping up in guest roles and cameos alongside Armisen and Hader, who appear in nearly every episode. Though it helps, familiarity with the films being spoofed isn't required; there's enough hilarious tomfoolery to satisfy anyone who doesn't know Grey Gardens from Gray's Anatomy.

Review: A

The Eddy

The Eddy revolves around the titular Parisian jazz club, co-owned by an American former pianist named Elliot (Andre Holland) who has decamped to France. Things start to unravel for Elliot as secrets emerge about his friend and business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim), just as Elliot's troubled daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) arrives to stay with him. Filled with original jazz numbers and an international cast, this eight-episode limited series also boasts a top-notch team of directors (Oscar winner Damien Chazelle), writers (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Jack Thorne), and musicians (six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard) behind the scenes.

How to Get Away With Murder

With How to Get Away With Murder having claimed its final victims, the Shondaland drama's first five seasons lurk on Netflix, awaiting a rewatch or a first-time binge. The series tells the twisty tale of lawyer and law professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis, in an Emmy-winning performance), who, along with five of her students, becomes embroiled in a web of lies, deceit, and (you guessed it) murder.

Review: A

The Midnight Gospel

EW's Darren Franich did an admirable job explaining what this new masterpiece from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward is all about; doing so here would take far more words than we have space for. Just know that The Midnight Gospel blends relentlessly inventive animation with spacey-yet-thoughtful conversations (taken from co-creator Duncan Trussell's podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour) encompassing death, religion, the multiverse, and more; that it's not for kids; and that it's not to be missed.

Review: A

Talent: Pendleton Ward, Duncan Trussell, Phil Hendrie, Stephen Root, Maria Bamford

Never Have I Ever

Co-created by Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a teen just trying to have a “sexy high school experience”...while also dealing with the death of her father, her demanding mother, and the usual high school pressures. The series' many pleasures include a delightful, diverse cast, an authentic perspective drawn from Kaling's own childhood, and narration by John McEnroe. Yes, the tennis legend John McEnroe.

Schitt's Creek

The final season of the dearly departed Schitt's Creek will arrive on Netflix in due time; until then, the Canadian import's first five seasons are the perfect remedy for the quarantine blues. When the wealthy Rose family find themselves bereft of their fortune, they're forced to relocate to a motel in Schitt's Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. The fish-out-of-water comedy quickly grows into a warm-hearted ensemble sitcom, with creator-star Dan Levy's David leading the way.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The fifth and final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power dropped May 15, meaning you can now binge the complete run of Netflix's cosmic fantasy. The animated series, a reboot of the 1980s He-Man spinoff, follows teen soldier Adora (Aimee Carrero), who comes across a sword that transforms her into the titular princess, She-Ra and turns her life upside down. (Magical swords have a way of doing that.) Adora must turn against her best friend Catra (AJ Michalka), assemble a group of warriors known as the Princess Alliance, and work to prevent the sinister Horde from conquering the planet Etheria.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks' much-acclaimed, much-discussed third season (which aired on Showtime) isn't available on Netflix, but subscribers can journey to David Lynch's mysterious Northwestern town with the equally-acclaimed original series, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in April. It's difficult to explain Twin Peaks (and don't ask Lynch to do so), but the series essentially revolves around the murder of popular high school student Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), which brings FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) to town to investigate. What ensues is one of the strangest and most influential shows ever to air on network television, uncategorizable, surreal in the truest sense of the world, and definitely not a movie.

Review: A