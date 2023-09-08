The 15 best shows on Freevee
Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, has a wealth of television titles for all audiences. Whether it's a recent hit or an old comfort staple, the versatile streamer has all sectors of the TV landscape covered. Launched in 2019, Freevee has quickly set itself apart with its moderate price plan (again: free) and diverse slate of original programming, including the coming-of-age drama High School and this year's buzzy comedy Jury Duty. For every new favorite, though, there are at least 10 older shows ripe for rediscovery.
EW has managed to whittle down the list — here are the 15 best shows on Freevee right now.
Alias (2001–2006)
For those who know Jennifer Garner as the person from all those kids movies (and PEOPLE's lifestyle section), you may be surprised to learn that she was one of the most bad-a– action stars of her generation. In Alias, Garner stars as Sydney Bristow, a CIA agent who lives in a world of constantly evolving deception. It's pure adrenaline, a masterful mix of hour-long melodrama and action-heavy intrigue.
Cast: Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber, Bradley Cooper, Michael Vartan
Cold Case Files (1999–2017)
It was the only show on A&E circa 1999 that could consistently provide sleepless nights, and not much has changed since. Cold Case Files remains a high watermark of the true crime documentary format from before the genre became a minefield of cheesy re-creations with little emotional resonance. The series consistently delivers mysteries and real-life horrors that true crime fans enjoy, but crucially, it doesn't lose sight of the victims or play their suffering for morbid thrills.
Where to watch Cold Case Files: Freevee
Cast: Bill Kurtis
Columbo (1971–2003)
Peter Falk stars as the eponymous detective who always has one last question to break the case. Columbo, with a crackling pilot directed by Steven Spielberg, irreverently subverted the whodunit into a whydunit. The episodes famously begin by showing the murderer commit their crime before segueing into Falk working his detectorist magic. If you enjoy the coziness of Murder, She Wrote but wish it had a bit more violence and a dash of sleaze, Columbo has got you covered.
Where to watch Columbo: Freevee
Cast: Peter Falk, Mike Lally
Detectorists (2014–2017)
This gentle BBC dramedy about metal detectorists (Toby Jones and the program's creator, writer and director, Mackenzie Crook) who search for treasure in north Essex is quiet, contemplative, and in its own way, often profound. It's also tremendously witty, laugh-out-loud funny, and features some of the best work that its two estimable stars have accomplished in their careers.
Where to watch Detectorists: Freevee
Cast: Toby Jones, Mackenzie Crook
Desperate Housewives (2004–2012)
Marc Cherry's ribald nighttime soap basically reinvigorated the genre after years of Dallas rip-offs and anodyne OC-style shows. Concerning four women (Marcia Cross, Terri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, and Eva Longoria) who live in an idyllic suburb whilst leading the messiest of lives, the series is frequently outlandish and always campy. Yet, it's anchored by strong performances that somehow render even the craziest storylines as credible.
Where to watch Desperate Housewive: Freevee
Cast: Marcia Cross, Terri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria, Nicolette Sheridan
High School (2022)
Based on the memoir by indie music icons Tegan and Sara and adapted by Clea DuVall, High School stars sisters Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as the duo in their teenage years. A brilliant and textured evocation of '90s grunge culture, Freevee's original series examines the twin's coming of age in a highly specific yet somehow universal fashion. The tone is expertly executed, smartly mirroring the charm of the era's girl-power comedies, while the performers always find the truth behind each moment.
Where to watch High School: Freevee
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Cast: Railey Gilliland, Seazynn Gilliland, Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer
Jury Duty (2023)
Jury Duty is the show that made Freevee (and its star, Ronald Gladden) a household name. This cringe mockumentary — think Nathan Fielder adjacent, but gentler — succeeds tremendously in hitting its admittedly broad target of the American justice system. Gladden as a juror is the only participant who is not aware that the courtroom's scenario is entirely fictitious. Appearing as an insufferable version of himself is James Marsden, who is certainly having one of the most interesting careers in recent memory. (He's terrific here, which is evident by his 2023 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.) Marsden's sparring with Gladden — who begins the series as a preening fanboy before realizing the Sonic the Hedgehog star might be the stupidest member of the jury — is the show's crowning glory.
Where to watch Jury Duty: Freevee
Cast: Ronald Gladden, James Marsden, Alan Barinholtz
Kroll Show (2013–2015)
Nick Kroll's sketch show is always riotous, occasionally controversial, and certainly one of the best things Comedy Central has put out in the new millennium. Along with Inside Amy Schumer, Kroll Show represented a well-written departure from the network's grungy, raunch-heavy aesthetic. Throughout the series, Kroll embodies a variety of outrageous characters that frequently make you wince at their believability (in a good way, we promise).
Where to watch Kroll Show: Freevee
EW grade: N/A (read the review)
Cast: Nick Kroll, Jon Daly, Jenny Slate, John Mulaney
Lost (2004–2010)
ABCs classic brain teaser Lost — about plane crash survivors stranded on a desert island who are all seemingly tied togther by fate — is certainly stronger in its early seasons, when the promise of answers shines brighter than the revelations themselves. Yet, it's a propulsive and enjoyable ride thanks to the genuinely confounding plot twists and suitably outlandish set pieces that justify them.
EW grade: N/A (read the review)
Cast: Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Daniel Dae Kim, Naveen Andrews, Jorge Garcia
Primo (2023)
Shea Serrano's warm-hearted, semi-autobiographical series is one of Freevee's sharpest original works, following teenager Rafa (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio) as he navigates his chaotic home life while dreaming of a successful future. The on-location filming in New Mexico gives the series a realistic heft that plays nicely against the more traditional (though well-devised) sitcom shenanigans.
Cast: Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Christina Vidal, Henri Esteve, Carlos Santos, Stakiah Lynn Washington
The Twilight Zone (1959–1964)
The prototypical anthology series, created and hosted by Rod Serling, is still one of the very best examples of the format. Its episodes are by turn funny, sad, and socially relevant, but also always horrifying. There are moments in the original Twilight Zone run that, without using any overt violence or gore, manage to be some of the most nightmarish and enduring images of all time (in black and white, no less).
Where to watch The Twilight Zone: Freevee
Cast: Rod Serling
Schitt's Creek (2015–2020)
This brilliant comedy concerns a wealthy family who goes bankrupt and is forced to move to the titular town, which they bought years ago as a joke. Industry legends Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara star as the mom and dad, while their sniping, preening adult children are Annie Murphy and Dan Levy (real-life son of Eugene). Schitt's Creek premiered on the little-known Pop TV network in 2015 before becoming a comfort viewing staple on streaming platforms. It's one of the most irreverent and consistently witty — not to mention surprising — series on television. Much of its indelible success comes from the stellar cast (who swept the Emmys in 2020) who carry the absurd comedy without missing the inherent pathos of the writing. If you've not caught up with it yet, six seasons of bliss await you.
Where to watch Schitt's Creek: Freevee
Cast: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy, Chris Elliott
Spaced (1999–2001)
This delightful series stars co-creators Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes as two new friends who decide to take the leap of moving in together. Edgar Wright directs while Nick Frost appears in a supporting role that echoes his and Pegg's relationship in the Wright-helmed Shaun of the Dead. In fact, there's a lot here that gestures broadly at both the director's forthcoming filmography and the careers of Pegg and Frost. It's also one of the funniest and most creative series the BBC has seen.
Where to watch Spaced: Freevee
Cast: Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes, Nick Frost, Mark Heap
Weeds (2005–2012)
The breezy Showtime series Weeds is inarguably at its best during its first four (of eight) seasons. Even after the plots get a bit outlandish, the brilliant central performance of Mary Louise Parker as a widow forced into dealing drugs to support her family remains unimpeachable.
EW grade: B+ (read the review)
Cast: Mary Louise Parker, Elizabeth Perkins, Justin Kirk, Andy Milder, Tonye Patano
The X-Files (1993–2018)
Chris Carter's classic sci-fi series is just as thrilling and visceral now as when it premiered over two decades ago. We come for the developing mythology and deepening relationship between FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who are tasked with investigating supernatural phenomena. We stay, though, for the brilliant one-off "Monster of the Week" episodes that served as an entrée to the horror genre for so many impressionable fans.
Where to watch The X-Files: Freevee
Cast: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson
