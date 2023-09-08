The 15 best shows on Freevee

Cold Case Files (1999–2017)

It was the only show on A&E circa 1999 that could consistently provide sleepless nights, and not much has changed since. Cold Case Files remains a high watermark of the true crime documentary format from before the genre became a minefield of cheesy re-creations with little emotional resonance. The series consistently delivers mysteries and real-life horrors that true crime fans enjoy, but crucially, it doesn't lose sight of the victims or play their suffering for morbid thrills.

Where to watch Cold Case Files: Freevee

Cast: Bill Kurtis

