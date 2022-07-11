Trixie Motel

In this Discovery+ original series, drag superstar Trixie Mattel and her partner David renovate a rundown motel in hopes of transforming it into a bold and fabulous Palm Springs getaway. With the help of skilled designers and some of Trixie's famous friends (Zooey Deschanel, Nicole Byer, Leslie Jordan, and more), the Trixie Motel steadily goes from drab to fab one room at a time.

This show is a mix of hilarity, fashion, and stylistic construction coupled with the humorous wit of a drag show and the architectural glamour of a Barbie Dreamhouse on steroids. As Trixie says in her interview with EW's Joey Nolfi, "...it's like going to sleep in an art installation. It makes every other hotel look like four walls and a bed." Trixie Motel brings a much-needed pop of color to Discovery+'s usual lineup of renovation shows. We love you Property Brothers, but have you tried adding a splash of pink to your design palette? (Okay, Drew and Johnathan Scott are actually producers on this show. So, maybe that counts for something.)

If you liked Trixie Motel, you might also enjoy: (re)motel, streaming on Discovery+.