We're months into quarantine, and that means you're probably (definitely!) running out of shows to binge-watch. But with the coronavirus pandemic still out there and no real end in site for this self-quarantine, the year of doing nothing except staying home and watching TV continues.

But don't fret, we're here to help you narrow down your search for your next TV show binge. EW has combed all the streaming services for the best shows available on each one. Below is a list of the 20 best shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime. From cult classic comedies to procedural dramas to supernatural shows and more, this list has it all.

So close your eyes, scroll through the list and pick one at random, or read through the whole thing and pick what jumps out at you the most. No matter which one you pick, you're guaranteed a solid binge-watching experience. You're welcome, and happy streaming!

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBC

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to work at Saturday Night Live, Tina Fey created 30 Rock based on her experiences there. Starring Fey as the painfully relatable Liz Lemon, the head writer of a late-night sketch comedy series, the NBC classic sitcom follows her daily struggles dealing with the antics of the painfully self-unaware and vain actors like Tracy Jordan and Jenna Maroney, arrogant boss Jack Donaghy, and a writing staff determined to make her lose her mind. Come for the meta-commentary on making a TV show, stay for the hilariously wacky situations Liz gets herself into at work, at home, and all over New York City.

EW grade: A (Read the review)

Image zoom ABC

One of the most iconic spy thrillers to ever air on TV, Alias was created by J.J. Abrams and starred Jennifer Garner in her career-making turn as Sydney Bristow, a.k.a. the woman who could do anything. From turning double agent to taking down an evil organization posing as the CIA to saving the world time and time again, Sydney was Superwoman without any superpowers. And she did it all while maintaining a secret identity… and remembering that Francie doesn’t like coffee ice cream!

EW grade: B- (Read the review)

Image zoom Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Another great espionage show worth checking out is Chuck, albeit for very different reasons. Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak’s NBC series lands more on the comedy side of the genre spectrum. Starring Zachary Levi in his career-making turn as the nerdy, awkward, IT guy Chuck Bartowski, the cult-classic series begins when he accidentally downloads thousands of encrypted images containing the combined secrets of the CIA and NSA into his brain, making him the most important asset to both government agencies. Watching Chuck evolve from a hapless fish out of water thrown into life-or-death situations into a super spy in his own right is just one of the many joys of this cult classic show. Watching him and his CIA handler Sarah Walker develop feelings for each other is even better.

Talent: Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Joshua Gomez, Adam Baldwin, Sarah Lancaster, Ryan McPartlin, Josh Schwartz, Chris Fedak

Image zoom FOX via Getty Images

This crime procedural starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz found the perfect mix of comedy and drama as it followed the unlikely team-up of forensic anthropologist of Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan and FBI special agent Seeley Booth. That’s why Bones ran for a whopping 12 seasons on Fox! Creator Hart Hanson based the series off of the very real relationship the FBI has with the scientists at the Smithsonian as Bones and Booth worked together to solve murders — and, of course, grew closer as their working relationship turned into something more. Come for the graphically decaying bodies and science versus faith debates, stay for the sizzling sexual tension between Bones and Booth.

EW grade: B- (Read the review)

Talent: Emily Deschanel, David Boreanaz, Michaela Conlin, TJ Thyne, Tamara Taylor, John Francis Daley

Image zoom Liam Daniel/Focus Features

Created by Julian Fellowes, this period drama charmed British and American viewers equally. The Downton Abbey series, which ran for six seasons and a movie (Community, eat your heart out!), chronicled the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early twentieth century in a delightfully soapy upstairs/downstairs estate that gave PBS a critically acclaimed period-piece.

EW grade: B+ (Read the review)

Image zoom Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios

Why should you watch Fleabag? The better question is why haven’t you watched Fleabag yet? Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s limited series adapted from her one-woman play is the Emmy and Golden Globe winner for best comedy. Plus the amount of awards won for its stars and writing should be enough to convince you that the short two-season binge is more than worth your time. Add in season 2’s hot priest and honestly, what are you waiting for?!

EW grade: B+ (Read the review)

Image zoom Brooke Palmer/NBC

Looking for a show with even more sizzling chemistry from an even more unlikely pairing? Look no further than Bryan Fuller’s gothic psychological-horror series Hannibal. Starring Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen, the NBC series was based on iconic characters from Thomas Harris’ Red Dragon, Hannibal, and Hannibal Rising. It chronicled the odd couple relationship between FBI profiler Will Graham and forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a.k.a. the cannibalistic serial killer destined to become Graham's most cunning enemy as he pushes Graham’s already fragile sanity to the brink in an attempt to make him a killer too. The visually stunning series is widely known as one of the best and yet most underrated TV series of all time.

Talent: Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Laurence Fishburne, Gillian Anderson, Bryan Fuller

Image zoom Everett Collection

If you’re tired of regular medical dramas but still want some drama about medicine in your life, this award-winning, long-running series is the perfect binge. Hugh Laurie stars as the misanthropic, pain pill-addicted, arrogant genius that is Dr. House. Armed with a team of superstar doctors, his diagnostic team solves the cases that other doctors can’t. The Fox procedural takes a good, hard look at what’s wrong with modern medical practices — and people — while also serving up some of the most complex and heart-wrenching relationships on TV. House isn’t for the faint of heart — and we mean that literally and figuratively.

EW grade: B+ (Read the review)

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Image zoom Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Not every season of Law & Order: SVU is available on Amazon, but you can still get a solid binge of this long-running NBC procedural from Dick Wolf. Get your fill of Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler (before he left in season 12) as they solve crimes that are ripped from the headlines. There’s a reason why this is one of the longest-running live-action TV series ever, and it’s not just because of that iconic intro that you definitely just sang in your head.

EW grade: B (Read the review)

Talent: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T, BD Wong, Richard Belzer, Dann Florek, Michelle Hurd, Dick Wolf

Image zoom BBC America

This award-winning, dark BBC drama starred The Wire’s Idris Elba in yet another career-defining role as John Luther, the Detective Chief Inspector who becomes consumed by the violence of the crimes he works to solve. He’s a dedicated police officer but can’t seem to resist psychopathic murderer Alice Morgan, and the two strike up an unlikely connection that can only end in destruction. Luther's entire series is only 20 episodes, and well worth the nine-year-long wait fans had to endure to see them all.

EW grade: B- (Read the review)

Image zoom

Calling all Gilmore Girls fans — if you’ve been missing Amy Sherman-Palladino’s signature fast-talking, witty, plucky heroines, this Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Amazon Prime original is made just for you. Starring Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, this period comedy follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in late 1950s-early 1960s New York City who discovers her passion lies in stand-up comedy. Against the odds, she actually pursues a career in it, fighting misogyny and sexism in the comedy world every step of the way. (Don’t tell poor Midge how little things have changed for women in comedy in 2020.)

EW grade: A- (Read the review)

Talent: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Jane Lynch, Amy Sherman-Palladino

Image zoom Elizabeth Fisher/USA Network

Sam Esmail’s award-winning psychological and tech thriller Mr. Robot stars Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity engineer and hacker with social anxiety, dissociative identity disorder, and clinical depression, who gets recruited by an anarchist hacktivist group "fsociety" with plans to destroy all debt by hacking the financial data of E Corp, the largest conglomerate in the world. This dark series is one of the rare times that pop culture has gotten hacking right as it’s widely praised by coders, cybersecurity firms, and hackers for its accurate depictions of hacking scenes. And the extremely unreliable narrator will constantly keep you guessing in the best way, since not even Elliot knows what’s real.

EW grade: No grade (Read the review)

Related reading: Breaking down the series finale

Image zoom Steve Wilkie/BBC AMERICA

Graeme Manson and John Fawcett’s BBC series will leave you wondering: did they really clone series star Tatiana Maslany? The acting phenom plays more than five different characters, each more distinctive and different than the last, in this sci-fi series about the moral, ethical, and psychological implications of cloning. The five-season drama begins when Sarah Manning witnesses the suicide of a woman who looks exactly like her. She assumes the woman’s identity and slowly uncovers the shocking truth about her own life — and that of all the other clones of her in the world. This dark and cerebral drama was incredibly ahead of its time, and it still holds up years later.

EW grade: B+ (Read the review)

Talent: Tatiana Maslany, Dylan Bruce, Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Graeme Manson, John Fawcett

Image zoom NBC

The creators of The Office delivered what seemed like a clone of The Office in Parks and Rec’s first season. And from the socially-inept boss to the wacky co-workers who can just barely stand each other, the first season of NBC’s sitcom is widely regarded as… well, terrible. But something miraculous happened in season 2 — and we don’t just mean the jettisoning of Mark Brendanawicz. The characters became likable. The government employees in Pawnee’s Parks and Rec office became a family. And the comedy became side-splittingly hilarious. Seven seasons later, Parks and Rec is widely regarded as one of the best TV comedies of all time. That’s the kind of glow-up only Leslie Knope could achieve.

EW grade: B (Read the review)

Image zoom David Giesbrecht/USA

Ladies and gentleman, we present the show that turned an American actress into actual British royalty! Yes, the legal drama Suits is what introduced Meghan Markle to the world. But Aaron Korsh’s long-running USA Network series was so much more than that as it followed a New York City law firm after a talented college dropout starts working there as a law associate for one of the top lawyers, despite never having attended law school. As the two close case after case, maintaining the secret becomes more and more complicated.

EW grade: No grade or review

Image zoom

When this teen supernatural reboot was first announced, people laughed it off. A modern-day retelling of Michael J. Fox’s 1985 campy movie? There was no way it was going to be anything less than a joke. Then MTV debuted Jeff Davis’ new series starring Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien, and everyone was proven wrong. Teen Wolf was dark, sexy, hilarious, and downright terrifying as it found new ways to give you nightmares all while making you root for the star-crossed relationships and best friendships at the center of it all. Plus this is the show that gave us O’Brien’s Void Stiles. If you don’t understand what that means, start binge-watching this show. Now. You’ll thank us later.

EW grade: No grade or review

Image zoom Patrick Harbron/FX

Former CIA officer Joe Weisberg’s FX series redefined what it meant to subvert expectations when the espionage period drama debuted and made you root for the Russian spies living in American during the Cold War. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys starred in The Americans as two Soviet deep-cover agents posing as a married couple, living in Washington, D.C. with their unsuspecting, American-born children. And while their ruthless espionage exploits were fascinating to watch, it was their compelling day-to-day life as a married couple that made this a critical hit.

EW grade: No grade (Read the review)

Talent: Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Noah Emmerich, Margo Martindale, Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Graham Yost

Image zoom Jan Thijs/Amazon Prime

Eric Kripke’s adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s edgy comic series The Boys pulled no (super-powered) punches. This Amazon original series, executive-produced by Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, follows the extremely graphic nature of the comics as it tells the story of a world where superheroes exist, but instead of accepting that with great power comes great responsibility, they are completely corrupted by power. Only a blue-collar team of ruffians are the ones who keep them in check — even if that means disemboweling or dismembering them. Superhero fatigue has nothing on this violent, NSFW rampage that exposes the seedy underbelly of what superheroes would really be like.

EW grade: No grade or review

Talent: Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

Image zoom CBS Photo Archive/Courtesy of Getty Images

Carol Burnett is one of the most iconic comedians in history, and The Carol Burnett Show, which ran on CBS for 11 years and produced 278 episodes, is her ultimate masterpiece. From all the laughs and ear tugging to the importance of her shattering the glass ceiling with TV’s first female-led variety comedy show, watch Burnett make history with this classic series.

EW grade: No grade or review

Related reading: Debra Messing is a huge fan of Carol Burnett

Image zoom Eike Schroter/CBS via Getty Images

Robert King and Michelle King’s CBS legal and political drama was entirely ahead of its time as it followed Alicia Florrick, a stay-at-home wife and mother who decides to reenter the workforce and revive her law career after her husband, the disgraced Cook County State's Attorney, is jailed after his sex and political corruption scandal goes public. Scandals involving high-profile politicians always seem to be prescient (unfortunately), but watching Alicia reclaim her life and career as a litigator helped destroy the cliché of a woman always standing silently beside her disgraced politician husband as he makes a statement acknowledging his mistakes. We stan a fierce, confident woman making her own name for herself.

EW grade: A (Read the review.)