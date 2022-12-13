The most memorable shipper moments of 2022

Kate and Anthony's happy ending, Bridgerton

Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) had more swoon-worthy moments than we can count in season 2 of Bridgerton (raise your hand if you're still quivering thinking about "You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires"). It's hard to choose just one. (Garden sexy times? Yes please) But we have a soft spot for their final admission of love to each other. Anthony gives a grand speech, recounting how he's always loved her. Kate says she feels the same and then delivers the rejoinder, "You do know there will never be a day where you do not vex me?" This entire season gives A-plus enemies-to-lovers vibes, but all the banter and sexual tension of this relationship can be summed up in that one line. And then they kiss and there's fireworks! It's almost like this show is based on a romance novel or something. —M.L.L.