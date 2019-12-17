The most memorable shipper moments of 2019

With Lost and The Leftovers, Damon Lindelof proved he knew how to write one hell of a love story inside of a mind-bending mystery, and he brought that skill over to Watchmen in the aching “A God Walks Into Abar.” Written by Lindelof and former EW TV critic Jeff Jensen, this episode had the herculean task of making viewers become emotionally invested in Angela’s surprising relationship with the God-like superhero, Doctor Manhattan, and it more than succeeded by drawing out their unconventional and timey-wimey courtship, which made viewers long for the connection that these two lost souls were also searching for. When Doctor Manhattan — who experiences time differently and knew he loved Angela before they ever got together because he can see his future — finally tells Angela, “This is the moment I fell in love with you,” right before the Seventh Kavalary attacks them, it lands perfectly because we’ve been waiting for it. Angela’s unamused response makes it even better: “Is that supposed to be romantic? All this time we’ve been together, you fall in love with me now?” —Chancellor Agard