The most memorable shipper moments of 2019
Love was in the air
From first kisses to impromptu weddings, here are the romantic television moments from 2019 we loved most.
Felicity gives birth to Mia, Arrow
Arrow's Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak finally got married in season 6 after years of obstacles. Then in season 7, they took the next step and had a baby together, Mia. Even though Mia’s birth scene was brief, it was still moving because Oliver and Felicity were in it together and it’s a rare moment of normalcy for a couple that’s constantly dealing with super-villains. —Chancellor Agard
"Eleanor is the answer," The Good Place
In a lovely bookend to Eleanor’s season 1 note telling herself to “Find Chidi,” her perma-anxious afterlife counterpart wrote himself a note that he left with Janet before his memories were wiped for the Soul Squad’s neighborhood experiment. When Michael snaps all those memories back, Chidi wakes up with new perspective on the universe’s big questions and whether they all have answers. That brings us to the note: “There is no ‘answer,’” it reads, "But Eleanor is the answer.” Way to make us feel things, you forkers. —Jessica Derschowitz
Gabby and Matt sleep together, Chicago Fire
Gabby and Matt have long been the love story of Chicago Fire, and when that love story ended in divorce, fans were devastated. Cut to Gabby showing up at the fire station and inviting Matt to an event...which led to a dance...which led to them sleeping together. It's unclear what it could mean for the couple, but it was exciting nonetheless. —Samantha Highfill
The Malec wedding, Shadowhunters
Shadowhunters might not have given a happy ending to all of its couples — sorry, Clace fans — but before the beloved sci-fi series said goodbye, it delivered a beautiful, much-anticipated wedding for Magnus and Alec, ensuring that someone got to live happily ever after. —Samantha Highfill
Logan and Veronica tie the knot, Veronica Mars
Not only did the Veronica Mars revival deliver more Logan-Veronica moments, but it arguably gave fans their best moment yet: They got married! And it was perfect. If only the episode had ended there... —Samantha Highfill
Max and Liz kiss, Roswell, New Mexico
Guys, nine episodes is a longggggg time to wait for two leads with sizzling chemistry to finally share a first kiss, but damn, was it worth it! Yup, on the NINTH episode of the first season of Roswell, New Mexico, Liz and Max finally locked lips. Max had been imagining this moment for a decade so perhaps good things really do come to aliens that wait! As an added bonus, this long-shipped moment happened to a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris," which made it gooey perfection. —Ruth Kinane
The confessional scene, Fleabag
Has supplication ever been sexier? Fleabag season 2 made it clear from the first episode that we were in for a love story. So, as the sexual tension mounted between Fleabag and her all too tempting man of the cloth, we eagerly awaited taboo developments. It finally came in episode 4. After baring her soul, Fleabag begs for the priest to just tell her what to do. His whispered “kneel” through the confessional screen makes seeking repentance seem like the sexiest thing on Earth. Then, he makes good on the promise of that request, pulling aside the curtain and kneeling to stroke her face. The moment evolves from one of tender tension to an all-out carnal makeout sesh, only to be interrupted by the seeming wrath of God in the form of a falling picture frame. It’s a moment so thirst-inducing only holy water could quench it. —Maureen Lee Lenker
Sara travels to purgatory for Ava, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
You know what’s romantic? Watching a couple work through their fears and problems in a prison of their own making. In “The Eggplant, the Witch & the Wardrobe,” the demon Neron trapped Ava in her own personal purgatory, which hilariously took the form of an IKEA-like store, and Sara went in after her. Once in limbo together, the two women were forced to address their commitment issues head-on as they contended with hard-to-assemble furniture and navigated sterile home environments. In the end, being open and accepting each other as they are was the key to freedom. —Chancellor Agard
"This is the moment I fell in love with you," Watchmen
With Lost and The Leftovers, Damon Lindelof proved he knew how to write one hell of a love story inside of a mind-bending mystery, and he brought that skill over to Watchmen in the aching “A God Walks Into Abar.” Written by Lindelof and former EW TV critic Jeff Jensen, this episode had the herculean task of making viewers become emotionally invested in Angela’s surprising relationship with the God-like superhero, Doctor Manhattan, and it more than succeeded by drawing out their unconventional and timey-wimey courtship, which made viewers long for the connection that these two lost souls were also searching for. When Doctor Manhattan — who experiences time differently and knew he loved Angela before they ever got together because he can see his future — finally tells Angela, “This is the moment I fell in love with you,” right before the Seventh Kavalary attacks them, it lands perfectly because we’ve been waiting for it. Angela’s unamused response makes it even better: “Is that supposed to be romantic? All this time we’ve been together, you fall in love with me now?” —Chancellor Agard
Burgess is pregnant, Chicago P.D.
First they were co-workers. Then they were engaged. Then a whole bunch of stuff happened, and now, they're having a baby?! The Burgess pregnancy reveal gave Burzek shippers a renewed sense of hope. —Samantha Highfill
Olivia and Asher kiss, All American
Olivia and Asher have a past. After all, it was the two of them sleeping together that originaly ruined Olivia's friendship with Leila. And when Asher and Olivia started to form a friendship, it was evident there was still something there. As much as they tried to fight it, they eventually gave in and decided to give this relationship thing a try. —Samantha Highfill
Arya and Gendry hook up, Game of Thrones
Arya's life got very complicated at a very young age, but one thing was simple: Her obvious chemistry with Gendry. And it's not like you can send a girl out into battle and expect her to kill the Night King without delivering on seasons worth of flirtation, right?! Thankfully, Game of Thrones did just that. —Samantha Highfill
Harvey and Donna get married, Suits
The Suits series finale made Darvey fans incredibly happy. After eight seasons of will they/won’t they, bad timing, and other challenges, Harvey and Donna finally got married. Of course, it happened spontaneously at Louis’ own wedding, which made it even more special. —Chancellor Agard
Kat and Adena kiss, The Bold Type
Kat tried to move on from Adena — she really did. But when Adena showed back up in New York, it was clear there was still chemistry between the two. They fought it for a while, but it was only a matter of time until they gave in. —Samantha Highfill
Brianna and Roger reunite, Outlander
After a pretty horrifying time traversing centuries and continents and contending with rapists, imprisonment, and overbearing parents, Brianna and Roger were finally reunited during the finale of Outlander’s fourth season. Did we rage against Roger for taking so long to come to his senses and return to his hand-fasted lass? Maybe. Did we wish he was able to take a shower before Bree leapt into his arms? Definitely. Was it still a moment we longed for and were as chuffed as Young Ian completing the Mohawk gauntlet to see finally happen? Aye, it was. —Ruth Kinane
Landon and Hope say "I love you," Legacies
Hope Mikaelson isn't good at letting people in. It's what happens to someone who loses everyone. But in Legacies' first season, she slowly opened her heart to Landon, and in the season 1 finale, the two finally exchanged "I love yous." If only Hope hadn't sacrificed herself 30 seconds later... —Samantha Highfill
Diana and Enzo get married, Younger
Here’s a life lesson for you: If you can somehow bring yourself to hug a man when he’s fresh from the sewers and covered in human excrement, marry him. That's just what Diana did on the season 6 finale of Younger when she wedded plumber boyfriend Enzo. The ceremony was complete with ice sculptures, dream dresses, and a rogue proposal when Charles picked that moment of all moments to propose to Liza. Talk about stealing the bride’s thunder. Luckily, a storm was avoided and the episode ended on a group conga line instead. —Ruth Kinane
Patrick proposes, Schitt's Creek
David Rose is not a big fan of the outdoors. Nor does he enjoy working out. Yet when Patrick took him on a surprise hike, it ended up being David's favorite activity, mostly because it resulted in an injured Patrick getting down on one knee to propose to the man of his dreams. David quickly said yes and what else can we say? It was simply the best. —Samantha Highfill
Jughead and Betty duet, Riverdale
For those dying to hear Cole Sprouse sing an ‘80s style power ballad, season 3 of Riverdale answered our prayers. Sprouse, who notably, didn’t sing in the season 2 Carrie-infused episode, got in on the fun, duetting with Betty on “Seventeen” from Heathers: The Musical. The two shared a sweet musical moment, trying to set aside their much more adult concerns of drug deals and gang wars. Bughead endures as one of the show’s most beloved ships, and this is them at their best — romantic, sensitive, and finding a safe place in each other amidst the true insanity of their lives. Choni also gets some duet action here, but we’ll never recover from the soaring power ballad greatness of this chorus that sees Betty and Jug musicalizing their yearning for the life of a normal teenager while tenderly embracing (and singing their guts out straight into each other’s faces). It’s an angsty teenage romance moment worthy of John Hughes. —Maureen Lee Lenker