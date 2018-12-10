Considering the timing of Cameron Monaghan’s departure, it wasn’t surprising that Ian became the latest Gallagher to be sent to the slammer. But no one could have predicted what came next. Locked in his cell, Ian examines his bleak future, until the door opens behind him, revealing the identity of his cellmate. “Holy f—.” We couldn’t have said it better, Ian, upon feasting our eyes on Mickey, the love of his life who was last seen fleeing to Mexico. In the ultimate Shameless love gesture, Mickey snitched on the cartel he was working for in exchange for getting to pick where he’d be locked up at. “I got bottom, so you’re on top,” he declares, clearly talking about more than just their bunks! Only on Shameless could going to prison be a happy ending. —Derek Lawrence