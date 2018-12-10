See-worthy ships
Jack Zeman/FOX; The CW; Starz; TV Land; John P Fleenor/FOX; ABC
Mulder and Scully sleep together… twice, The X-Files
Shane Harvey/FOX
Klaus and Caroline kiss, The Originals
The CW
Jake and Amy get married, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
John P Fleenor/FOX
Sara and Ava's summer camp kiss, Legends of Tomorrow
The CW
Halstead proposes, Chicago Med
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC
Sutton and Richard reunite, The Bold Type
Freeform
Oliver sings “All of Me” to Connor, How To Get Away With Murder
ABC
Charles and Liza sleep together, Younger
TV Land
Marceline and Princess Bubblegum kiss, Adventure Time
Cartoon Network
Olivia and Fitz meet at the bus stop, Scandal
ABC
FP and Alice sleep together, Riverdale
Dean Buscher/The CW
Nico and Glasses kiss, Grey's Anatomy
ABC
Athena and Bobby's engagement, 9-1-1
Jack Zeman/FOX
Jonah and Amy sleep together, Superstore
NBC
Mickey and Ian's reunion, Shameless
Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME
Roger and Bree reunite, Outlander
Starz
Catra and Adora dance together at Princess Prom, She-Ra
Netflix
Nico and Karolina kiss, Marvel's Runaways
Hulu
Oliver and Felicity's reunion, Arrow
The CW
Eleanor and Chidi kiss, The Good Place
NBC
Finlay Mackay for EW; Ruven Afanador for EW; Art Streiber for EW; Matthias Clamer for EW; Eric Ray Davidson for EW; Williams + Hirakawa for EW; Alexei Hay for EW; Joe Pugliese for EW
1 of 23
Advertisement