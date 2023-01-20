The best sci-fi shows on Amazon Prime right now

Lost in Space (1965-1968)

You've heard of The Swiss Family Robinson? Meet the Space Family Robinson. Set in the then-distant year of 1997, this series launches with the United States deciding to kick off an era of space colonization by sending a family into space: Professor John Robinson (Guy Williams), his wife Maureen (June Lockhart), and his kids Judy (Marta Kristen), Penny (Angela Cartwright), and Will (Bill Mumy).

Accompanying the Robinsons on their ship, the Jupiter One, is Major Don West (Mark Goddard), but they also end up with a saboteur stowaway, Dr. Zachary Smith (Jonathan Harris), who unintentionally causes the ship's hyperdrive to engage too soon, sending the Jupiter One off-course and leaving them — you guessed it — lost in space. While some of the episodes are decidedly campy in tone, particularly those later in its run, Lost in Space remains one of the definitive sci-fi shows of the '60s.

