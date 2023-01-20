The best sci-fi shows on Amazon Prime right now
Whether you're interested in enjoying some animated aliens, off-kilter procedurals, dark comedy, or ghostbusting goodness, you'll find several solid selections with EW's picks for the best sci-fi TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Lost in Space (1965-1968)
You've heard of The Swiss Family Robinson? Meet the Space Family Robinson. Set in the then-distant year of 1997, this series launches with the United States deciding to kick off an era of space colonization by sending a family into space: Professor John Robinson (Guy Williams), his wife Maureen (June Lockhart), and his kids Judy (Marta Kristen), Penny (Angela Cartwright), and Will (Bill Mumy).
Accompanying the Robinsons on their ship, the Jupiter One, is Major Don West (Mark Goddard), but they also end up with a saboteur stowaway, Dr. Zachary Smith (Jonathan Harris), who unintentionally causes the ship's hyperdrive to engage too soon, sending the Jupiter One off-course and leaving them — you guessed it — lost in space. While some of the episodes are decidedly campy in tone, particularly those later in its run, Lost in Space remains one of the definitive sci-fi shows of the '60s.
If you liked Lost in Space, you might also enjoy: Lost in Space, the 2018 reboot of the series, streaming on Netflix.
Space: 1999 (1975-1977)
For sci-fi fans who lived through the '70s, September 13, 1999 remains a date that lives in infamy, as it's when a massive nuclear explosion causes the moon to be ripped out of Earth's orbit and hurled into outer space, thereby kicking off Space: 1999 in unforgettable fashion. Suddenly, the inhabitants of Moonbase Alpha are in very, very uncharted territory, but under the leadership of Commander John Koenig (Martin Landau), they make the most of their situation, exploring the new areas of space that they're abruptly thrust into.
The series re-teams Landau with his then-wife, Barbara Bain, with the couple having previously worked together on Mission: Impossible. Here, she's playing Helena Russell, head of the base's medical department. While Space: 1999 was retooled somewhat for its second season, adding Catherine Schell as shapeshifting science officer Maya, the series shows exactly what '70s sci-fi was like in the pre-Star Wars era.
If you liked Space: 1999, you might also enjoy: UFO, streaming on Freevee.
The Real Ghostbusters (1986-1991)
If ever there was a feature film that was perfect for an animated adaptation, it's the adventures of Egon Spengler, Ray Stantz, Peter Venkman, and Winston Zeddemore, a.k.a. the Ghostbusters. Not that their live-action cinematic exploits aren't the stuff of legend (well, maybe the first one a bit more than the second), but freed from the constraints of a special effects budget and transformed into cartoon form, the show's writers — including Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski — were able to delve into a myriad of different supernatural concepts, many of which were far beyond anything that had ever been seen on Saturday mornings before.
Purists may argue that the show loses something after the departure of original Venkman voice Lorenzo Music after season two, while others complain that the show jumped the shark when the title changed to Slimer and the Real Ghostbusters, but you can decide for yourself.
If you liked The Real Ghostbusters, you might also enjoy: Defenders of the Earth, streaming on Tubi.
Stargate SG-1 (1997-2007)
It began as a 1994 film by Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich about an ancient alien device found on Earth that allows for transportation to other worlds, and with this show developed by Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner, Stargate was transformed into a multi-series TV franchise. A deft blending of storylines involving the U.S. government and its military-led exploration of other planets while also defending its home turf, Stargate SG-1 stars Richard Dean Anderson for the first eight of its 10 seasons, with Ben Browder (Farscape) filling his shoes for the final two.
But it's the show's ensemble cast — including Michael Shanks, Amanda Tapping, Christopher Judge, and Don S. Davis — that helps to successfully anchor SG-1 in an emotional reality despite all of the special effects and alien races, technology, and landscapes and serves to make it such an entertaining and exciting trip week after week.
If you liked Stargate SG-1, you might also enjoy: Stargate Atlantis, streaming on Hulu.
Farscape (1999-2003)
When astronaut John Crichton (Ben Bowder) gets sucked into a wormhole, he finds himself in a distant part of the Milky Way, but that was just the beginning of the strangeness he'd experience over the course of four seasons and a miniseries. Crichton quickly ends up part of a ragtag band of outsiders trying to escape from a militaristic group called the Peacekeepers. Traveling in a living starship called Moya, Crichton's crew consists of renegade Peacekeeper fighter pilot Aeryn, empath Zhaan, warrior D'Argo, deposed ruler Rygel, and — after a few episodes — a thief named Chiana.
For all their disparity, however, these characters share one thing in common; they're all on a quest to find their way home. Unfortunately, the Peacekeepers, led by the despicable Scorpius, have every intention of stopping that from happening. With creatures created by the Henson Company, the visuals are fun in Farscape, but the chemistry is even better.
If you liked Farscape, you might also enjoy: Babylon 5, streaming on HBO Max.
Starhunter ReduX (2000-2004)
While it may be the most outside-the-box inclusion on this list, there's a lot to like about this short-lived sci-fi series, which — not coincidentally — is also likely the most underseen program in the mix. Starhunter ReduX is set on a former space luxury liner that's been refit to serve as home to a crew of intergalactic bounty hunters in the 23rd century, and it's another show that was forced to endure significant retooling for its second season, including the inexplicable removal of star Michael Paré.
Even those who remember the show during its original run will likely enjoy the opportunity to revisit it, however, since that ReduX in its title indicates that it's gotten a revamp, including updated special effects, newly shot scenes, and a new 4K transfer. Heck, there are even some actor updates, but we don't want to spoil all of the Starhunter fun.
If you liked Starhunter ReduX, you might also enjoy: Firefly, streaming on Hulu.
Invader Zim (2001-2006)
Zim (Richard Dean Horvitz) is a member of the alien species called the Irken, whose predominant goal is universal conquest. But while Zim has the same steadfast desire, he's so annoying and overzealous that his peers send him on a "secret mission" which is, in fact, designed just to keep him out of their way. That mission takes him to Earth, where he sets up a base, disguises himself as a human child, and attempts to infiltrate society in an effort to take the planet down from inside.
Unfortunately for Zim, one of his classmates — a boy named Dib (Andy Berman) — has figured out Zim's secret and takes it upon himself to try and stop Zim's plan to take over the world. There are occasions when Invader Zim can get darker than you might expect from a cartoon, but all told, it's mostly just a hysterical sci-fi comedy that's rightfully developed a strong cult following.
If you liked Invader Zim, you might also enjoy: Adventure Time, streaming on HBO Max.
Eureka (2006-2012)
While in the process of retrieving his runaway daughter Zoe (Jordan Danger) and bringing her home, U.S. Marshall Jack Carter (Colin Ferguson) stumbles upon Eureka, a town populated almost exclusively by genius-level citizens who work for an advanced research facility known as Global Dynamics and spend most of their days creating heretofore-unimagined technology.
When an accident occurs that puts Eureka's sheriff out of commission, Jack is offered the chance to fill the position, and although he's clearly a fish out of water in terms of where his I.Q. stands in comparison to the average local, he takes the job and quickly forges a bond with the citizens of the town. Eureka is structured in such a way that Jack is basically playing the part of the viewer, the outsider who's perpetually trying to figure out what's going on, but it works extremely well, especially with the family element provided by his daughter.
If you liked Eureka, you might also enjoy: Warehouse 13, streaming on Peacock.
Fringe (2008-2013)
With a title like Fringe, you can already presume that the content is going to be a little bit unconventional, but this J.J. Abrams-co-created series goes not only outside the box but into parallel dimensions. The series revolves around three core characters: FBI Agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), researcher / real-life mad scientist Dr. Walter Bishop (John Noble), and Walter's son, Peter (Joshua Jackson), who serves as a civilian consultant while also effectively acting as nursemaid to his eccentric father.
Working for the Fringe Division, this trio investigates strange events, many of which are tied to Walter's past experiments, and they often cross paths with the company Massive Dynamic, founded by Walter's former scientific collaborator, Dr. William Bell (Leonard Nimoy). Fringe is a series that could break your brain if you watch episodes in nonconsecutive order, but it's also one that rewards viewers who stick with it through its entire run.
If you liked Fringe, you might also enjoy: Counterpart, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Grimm (2011-2017)
"There once was a man who lived a life so strange, it had to be true. Only he could see what no one else can—the darkness inside, the real monster within, and he's the one who must stop them. This is his calling. This is his duty. This is the life of a Grimm."
So goes the narration that opens this series, but we'll offer a little more clarification. The man in question is Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), a homicide investigator for the Portland Police Department, and he's a Grimm, descended from a line of individuals who've been deemed the protectors of humanity against the supposedly mythological "Wesen" who are walking the planet. With the help of his partner, Det. Hank Griffin (Russell Hornsby), and Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), one of the good Wesens, Nick's adventures are part cop show, part sci-fi tale, and the combination is a blast.
If you liked Grimm, you might also enjoy: Once Upon a Time, streaming on Disney+.
The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019)
It's one thing to do a time-travel series where every trip into the past creates the potential for accidentally changing the past, but it's quite another to devote an entire series to the premise of an alternate future. In the world of The Man in the High Castle, based on the Philip K. Dick novel, the year is 1962, but given that the Axis powers won World War II in 1946, a scenario which played out as a result of the assassination of FDR in 1933, things are decidedly different than they otherwise would be, not least of which because Germany dropped an atomic bomb on Washington, DC.
Things begin shifting in a more favorable direction for the resistance fighters, however, when the mysterious titular character produces films which indicate the existence of other parallel universes where history hasn't happened in the same way, offering the rebels a rare sense of hope… if only they can reach them.
If you liked The Man in the High Castle, you might also enjoy: For All Mankind, streaming on Apple TV+.
The Expanse (2015-2022)
Set several hundred years in the future, The Expanse considers where humanity might end up heading, positing a scenario where the three major powers are the United Nations of Earth and Luna, the Martian Congressional Republic on Mars, and the Outer Planets Alliance, which encompasses the folks living on Jupiter, Saturn, and some habitable asteroids. Things are tense. War seems imminent. What great news, then, when a missing-persons case emerges that ultimately threatens to expose a major Conspiracy.
It's kind of a "you got your political thriller in my sci-fi series / you got your sci-fi series in my political thriller" situation, but the end result is, thankfully, two great tastes that taste great together. A repeat Saturn Award nominee for Best Science Fiction Television Series, The Expanse definitely isn't the happy-go-lucky sci-fi that some of the other programs on this list may be, but it's must-see TV and then some.
If you liked The Expanse, you might also enjoy: Battlestar Galactica, streaming on Peacock.
The Boys (2019-present)
When Alan Moore penned Watchmen, his epic superhero saga, he offered arguably the darkest mainstream comic book look up to that point. Little did viewers know that The Boys would take things in an even darker direction, albeit with far more humor than the aforementioned Mr. Moore ever would have offered.
Adapted from the Garth Ennis/Darick Robertson comic book series and executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Boys gets more insane with each passing episode… and if you doubt us, then may we suggest you investigate "Herogasm"? While it's in no way for the faint of heart, The Boys absolutely answers the questions, "What would happen if superheroes weren't all squeaky-clean bastions of morality?" and "What kind of universe would Marvel be if no one had ever uttered the phrase, 'With great power comes great responsibility'?" The answer: a very disturbing one, indeed. Funny at times, for sure, but still pretty damned disturbing.
If you liked The Boys, you might also enjoy: Watchmen, streaming on HBO Max.
Upload (2020-present)
Created by Greg Daniels, the man behind the American adaptation of The Office and co-creator of Parks & Recreation and King of the Hill, this series posits a world where death is no longer final and one's existence can be continued by being "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife. Unfortunately, when it happens to Nathaniel Brown (Robbie Amell), he's not expecting it, and his fate is left in the hands of his girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), who holds it over his head that she's footing the bill for his expensive afterlife in Lakeview.
Meanwhile, Nathaniel forges a friendship with Nora (Andy Allo), the Lakeview employee assigned to help him transition into his new existence, and the two discover that there's a romantic spark between them. In the midst of all of this, Nathaniel also begins to suspect that his death may not have been accidental. It's a sci-fi rom-com murder mystery. Who could ask for anything more?
If you liked Upload, you might also enjoy: The Peripheral, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Outer Range (2022-present)
This is inarguably the least science-fiction-y inclusion on this list, but there's one specific aspect of Outer Range that causes it to qualify. Otherwise, it feels like a modern-day western a la Yellowstone. The series stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher with a wife (Cecilia, played by Lili Taylor) and two sons: Rhett (Lewis Pullman) and Perry (Tom Pelphrey).
In addition to dealing with the mysterious disappearance of Perry's wife, Rebecca, there's also a mysterious stranger — Autumn (Imogen Poots) — who's camping out on the ranch. Ah, but you're wondering about the sci-fi element: suddenly, for no discernable reason, a giant circular void has appeared on the Abbotts' land, one which results in a myriad of effects when someone goes into it. It's an unlikely blending of plots — there's also a storyline where another family tries to steal Royal's land — but damned if it doesn't work.
If you liked Outer Range, you might also enjoy: Wynonna Earp, streaming on Netflix.
