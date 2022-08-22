The best sci-fi shows on HBO Max

Westworld

Based on the 1973 movie written and directed by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton, HBO's Westworld brings to life a future filled with androids so lifelike, they are virtually indistinguishable from humans. What could possibly go wrong?

The robots are put to work fulfilling every depraved wish and whim of wealthy thrill-seekers from around the world in a huge, entirely artificial frontier landscape, complete with fake cliff formations and a Wild West saloon town. Here, the engrossing first season introduces us to heroes and villains, both human and not. But when the androids — or hosts as they're called in the show — begin to rebel against their programming and think for themselves, the humans behind the theme park are forced to face the deadly consequences. With a stellar cast including Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul (in later seasons) and Tessa Thompson, Westworld begins on such a high note that it's worth watching even knowing that later seasons don't quite meet the same standard. However, the fourth season that just aired gets things back on track.

