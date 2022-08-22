The best sci-fi shows on HBO Max
Science fiction shows can transport viewers to new worlds, ask existential questions about what it means to be human, or just poke fun at our dependence on technology — sometimes all three at once! The HBO Max shows on this list range from android adventures like Westworld and Raised by Wolves to post-apocalyptic dramas like Station Eleven and Falling Skies, not to mention futuristic comedies like Made for Love and Avenue 5. Whether critically acclaimed or criminally underrated, each of these shows is a must-watch for any science fiction fan.
Westworld
Based on the 1973 movie written and directed by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton, HBO's Westworld brings to life a future filled with androids so lifelike, they are virtually indistinguishable from humans. What could possibly go wrong?
The robots are put to work fulfilling every depraved wish and whim of wealthy thrill-seekers from around the world in a huge, entirely artificial frontier landscape, complete with fake cliff formations and a Wild West saloon town. Here, the engrossing first season introduces us to heroes and villains, both human and not. But when the androids — or hosts as they're called in the show — begin to rebel against their programming and think for themselves, the humans behind the theme park are forced to face the deadly consequences. With a stellar cast including Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul (in later seasons) and Tessa Thompson, Westworld begins on such a high note that it's worth watching even knowing that later seasons don't quite meet the same standard. However, the fourth season that just aired gets things back on track.
Station Eleven
What happens when you combine a devastatingly timely story from an award-winning book, the showrunner who wrote the mind-bending and melancholy Maniac, and a top-notch cast? Well, you get the gorgeous and singular miniseries Station Eleven.
The 10-episode story develops over multiple timelines, revealing the immediate aftermath of a deadly flu pandemic and the world that springs up decades later. Mackenzie Davis stars as Kirsten, an actor in a post-apocalyptic traveling theater group who was only eight when the world as she knew it ended. Himesh Patel, Nabhaan Rizwan, Daniel Zovatto, Lori Petty and Danielle Deadwyler round out the cast while Hiro Murai (filmmaker and frequent Donald Glover collaborator behind much of Atlanta and director of Childish Gambino's "This Is America" music video) helmed the first and third episodes. Meanwhile, the show's creative throughline comes from creator Patrick Somerville, who also wrote for The Leftovers and created Made for Love, two other great sci-fi shows that made this list — and Station Eleven is yet another feather in his impressive cap.
The Leftovers
Speaking of The Leftovers, let's get into this incredible work of television. While not hard sci-fi in a high-tech or alien sense, the supernatural mystery series is too good to leave off this list. Damon Lindelof, co-creator of Lost and HBO's Watchmen, teamed up with author Tom Perrotta to adapt the latter's book about what happens after a small percentage of the world's population suddenly disappears.
The show revolves around police chief Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) and his family, as well as others affected by the "Sudden Departure" like Carrie Coon's Nora and her reverend brother played by Christopher Eccleston. Amy Brenneman, Liv Tyler, and Regina King also star in this emotional psychological thriller that only gets better over the course of its three seasons.
Made for Love
As previously mentioned, Made for Love comes from the same creator as Station Eleven, but the two are very different in deeply satisfying ways. Where the latter is dark yet surprisingly sweet, the former presents itself as a futuristic romance before quickly diving (sometimes literally with a dolphin) into extremely disturbing and unhinged waters.
Cristin Milioti plays Hazel, a woman who finally frees herself from an insufferable marriage only to find out the chip her tech-billionaire husband implanted in her brain can track everything she does. Billy Magnussen plays her deranged former partner, Byron, with that terrifying charm he pulls off so well. While often creepy and surreal, the series never forgets that it's a comedy, especially with the addition of Ray Romano as Hazel's father. So, if you're looking for a playful watch with an eerie sci-fi twist, Made for Love is made for you.
Falling Skies
Executive producer Steven Spielberg welcomes you to a world overrun by violent and extremely deadly extraterrestrials in this post-apocalyptic drama that originally aired on TNT, but earned its rightful spot among HBO's best sci-fi series. Falling Skies packs plenty of action and adventure along with family tension and sky-high stakes (no pun intended).
Noah Wyle stars as Tom Mason, a man who, upon aliens overtaking the globe, is just trying to keep his family together while also using his background as a history professor to guide his leadership in a civilian army. Over the course of five seasons, he learns to survive, contends with fellow humans and of course battles multiple extraterrestrial species. Moon Bloodgood, Will Patton and Doug Jones — who never met a monster prosthetic he couldn't squeeze into — also star. Falling Skies doesn't try to reinvent the sci-fi wheel, rather, it rolls along just fine on solid world building and compelling characters.
Raised by Wolves
Fans of Alien and Blade Runner will find a lot to love in this epic series produced by one Ridley Scott. Full of sci-fi spectacle, great performances, and profound themes of what it means to be human, Scott's fingerprints are all over Raised by Wolves — and he even directed the first two episodes.
The show starts with two human-like androids, Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), settling on an uninhabited planet after religious wars ravage Earth. There, they raise a group of children to be atheists so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past. But when a devoutly religious group of humans finds the new colony, the children begin to question everything they've been taught, and even the androids begin to evolve in new ways. With a fantastic design and high production value, not to mention many twists and turns, Raised by Wolves is a fascinating watch for genre enthusiasts and novices alike.
Doctor Who
One of the most iconic sci-fi franchises of all time, Doctor Who is bonkers, hilarious, intense, and delightfully British. The universe-wide variety of adventures seen in the 13 seasons on HBO Max (not even counting the original episodes from the 1960s-1980s) means there's plenty of territory to explore with the Doctor and his rotating array of companions.
At its core, Doctor Who is about a Time Lord called the Doctor who travels through space and time while reincarnating into different forms — thus why 12 actors and one actress have assumed the lead role. Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, and Matt Smith are among HBO's available Doctors, with each putting their own spin on the iconic character. The sheer volume of stories and lore may be intimidating for new viewers, but whether you start at the beginning or pick and choose which Doctors you like best, this BBC series has everything a sci-fi fan could want and much, much more.
Avenue 5
Streaming has given high-concept, unique sci-fi shows access to bigger budgets than ever before, but that doesn't mean those projects have to be serious. Exhibit A: Veep creator Armando Iannucci bringing workplace comedy and social commentary to space with Avenue 5.
Hugh Laurie stars as Ryan Clark, captain of a giant space cruise ship full of snobby, rich space tourists, though when the ship's course gets changed from a few weeks to over three years, the classy decorum begins to break down. Also in tow is Josh Gad as the vessel's outlandish billionaire owner, along with Zach Woods, Herman Judd, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, and Nikki Amuka-Bird as various passengers and crew members in this one-of-a-kind space farce.
Fringe
If you missed this sci-fi procedural during its original run from 2008-2013, now is the perfect time to watch all five seasons. Co-created by J.J. Abrams, Fringe takes viewers on an intriguing ride through the weirder side of science with the Fringe Division of the F.B.I. tasked with uncovering the truths of this universe and those beyond.
Anna Torv (Mindhunter) plays an agent forced to work with an unconventional scientist and his son to solve unexplainable crimes. John Noble (Lord of the Rings) plays the eccentric Dr. Walter Bishop while Joshua Jackson plays his son, Peter. The unlikely trio begins to unravel the mysteries on the fringe of science, including alternate dimensions and parallel universes. The result is engrossing television that sucks you in like a black hole with its wider mythos and excellent one-hitter episodes.
Babylon 5
Though almost 30 years old, Babylon 5 deserves a spot on this list for its break from the 90s' status quo of individually wrapped episodes, instead springing for the premise of a space opera that invests heavily into character arcs, almost in the vein of a fantasy novel. Add in deeply human themes of loss and personal growth atop the political drama of the Earth Alliance inching towards authoritarianism, and you have yourself a richly layered epic on par with the genre's greatest hits.
The show is named for a space station orbiting in neutral territory between systems controlled by Earth and those under the rule of alien forces. It's a precarious position that requires diplomacy and strong leadership, even in the face of sabotage. There's plenty of further political and extraterrestrial nuances spread across its 110 episodes and multiple TV films, but you'll only truly grasp them by taking in this sci-fi spectacle for yourself.
