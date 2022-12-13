The best Saturday Night Live cast members, ranked

24. Chris Parnell (8 seasons; 1998-2006)

Can you really be called one of the best cast members of all time if you were fired twice during your time on Saturday Night Live? If you're bulletproof everyman Chris Parnell you can. Possessed of a sonorous performer's cadence that could switch registers from smarmy to silky as the sketch demanded, Parnell was the definition of the all-star utility player during his time on the show.

Able to essay deadpan commercial pitchmen like Phil Hartman, plumb the depths of deliberately irritating weirdos like Will Forte, and anchor any number of quiz, talk, and news shows, Parnell had a sly, gleaming look in his eyes that suggested a lot more strangeness than his placid outer shell promised. Like all undervalued utility players, Parnell found himself getting laid off by Lorne Michaels due to budget cuts not once, but twice, in 2001 and 2006. Parnell's pitch-perfect performing composure is in full evidence in the 2013 sketch, "Centaur Job Interview," where the eminently sensible centaur (Parnell, in half-horse prosthetic) patiently answers every invasively elaborate question Christopher Walken's interview can come up with.

Still, the stalwart Parnell shone in his roles, no matter the size, and his invaluable comic presence served him well afterward, with Tina Fey remembering her SNL colleague for the scene-stealing role of Dr. Leo Spaceman in her series 30 Rock. Every team needs the perfect situational player off the bench.