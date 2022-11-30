The best Rankin/Bass specials
For decades, families have been treated to holiday cheer each year with their favorite animated classics featuring Rudolph, Frosty, Santa, and a whole host of eclectic characters thanks to the work of Rankin/Bass Productions. Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass founded the company, originally known as Videocraft International in 1960, after the duo met working at ABC as art director and copywriter respectively.
Their first stop-motion series was The New Adventures of Pinocchio. After renaming themselves as Rankin/Bass Productions, the two enjoyed a long stretch of directing beloved holiday classics, animated series, and fantasy films that we have grown to love. Perhaps best known for their distinguished stop-motion specials that have been parodied and honored since the company shut down in 1987, Rankin/Bass also worked with Japanese animation studios on fantasy specials and TV shows and delved into some live action small-screen specials. Jules Bass passed away in October 2022, leaving behind the legacy of these shows and films alongside his late partner. To honor the memory of the studio behind these beloved, timeless productions and ring in the holidays, EW takes a look at the most memorable specials from Rankin/Bass.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Perhaps the most famous Rankin/Bass production and one of the most iconic Christmas shows of all time, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a stop-motion holiday delight, one that has earned its spot as the longest-running holiday special in U.S. TV history.
The hour-long show follows Rudolph, the misfit elf Hermey, and the prospector Yukon Cornelius as they embark on a trip to the island of misfit toys, first saving the reindeer's friend Clarice from the Abominable Snowman, and then ultimately Christmas with his nose that shines so bright. The stop-motion animation can be choppy at times but is all the more adorable with its iconic characters, like Sam the Snowman (played by Burl Ives) and beautiful color schemes that transport us into this world. Rudolph is a mainstay of American holiday culture, a treasured classic, and a rightful memory of Rankin/Bass.
The Hobbit (1977)
Long before Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy starring Martin Freeman, Rankin/Bass produced this original TV movie that was made when the work of J.R.R. Tolkien was in the public domain in 1977. Animated by Topcraft, a now-defunct Japanese animation company whose workers rebranded into the famous Studio Ghibli, The Hobbit is a family-aimed adventure with unique animation and great voiceover work.
While some Tolkien scholars and fans lamented the infantilization of the source material and some creative changes, the animated film remains a fun take on the tale and an early foray into the ability of adapting Tolkien's work to the screen. Even though recent efforts have eclipsed the classic work, Rankin/Bass' animated tale is still an exciting adventure and a treat to view.
Frosty the Snowman (1969)
One of the most treasured family holiday specials that builds upon the classic song is Frosty the Snowman. In this special, a group of schoolchildren build Frosty and place a magician's hat on his head, bringing him to life. Happy birthday! But when he realizes it's too hot, he travels to the North Pole with a bunny named Hocus Pocus and a girl named Karen to escape the heat.
Rankin/Bass wanted the distinct look of a Christmas card for the film, which the animators nailed with the crisp colors and holiday imagery seeping in at every corner. The studio also got Jimmy Durante, one of the original recorders of the song, to serve as narrator in his final film role before his death in 1980. Rankin/Bass, along with their frequent writing collaborator, Romeo Muller, who is famous for his adaptations of numerous Christmas classics, crafted another well-remembered special that still delights audiences today.
The Last Unicorn (1982)
This oft-overlooked fantasy-adventure from Rankin and Bass is a cult classic. With the same animation team behind The Hobbit and other Rankin/Bass productions, The Last Unicorn features a unique script and an impressive voice cast, including Mia Farrow, Alan Arkin, Jeff Bridges, Angela Lansbury, and Christopher Lee.
While the animation has left some viewers and critics with much to be desired, the unusual characters and story make for an intriguing film that deserves its place in the animated classic films of the 20th century.
The Year Without A Santa Claus (1974)
When Santa gets a cold and decides to take a holiday instead of delivering gifts, he inadvertently sets off events that have turned into this beloved Christmas classic. Featuring memorable holiday characters, like the elves Jingle and Jangle and the warring brothers Heat Miser and Snow Miser, The Year Without A Santa Claus is a well-earned holiday classic with the distinct animation style from Rankin/Bass and original songs that spread the Christmas cheer. The special spawned a live-action retelling with John Goodman as Santa Claus and even a sequel over 30 years later about the Miser Brothers that kept the charm and style of the original.
ThunderCats (1985)
While their holiday films and specials are more often remembered, the television work from Rankin/Bass has also left an enduring legacy. Based on the characters created by Ted Wolf, ThunderCats follows the adventures of catlike humanoid aliens from the planet Thundera. Rankin/Bass started with the production until merging with Lorimar Productions on this series which has a huge cult following and continues to be viewed and remade to this day.
Santa Claus is Comin' to Town (1970)
Based on the classic Christmas tune, Santa Claus is Coming to Town follows in the stop-motion footsteps of Rudolph with a yearly tradition of holiday joy. Fred Astaire and Mickey Rooney lend their vocal talents to this wholesome romp about the history of Christmas traditions. The stop-motion animation is charming and it has rightly kept its place as part of the Christmas TV viewing traditions with fun music and even spin-offs including a Nintendo game.
The Return of the King (1980)
Following the success of The Hobbit, production began on this film, an adaptation of the third and final book of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. This particular iteration is often confused as the sequel to 1978's The Lord of the Rings, the animated movie from director Ralph Bakshi, because Warner Brothers marketed the films together after acquiring the rights.
Still, Rankin/Bass' animated follow-up to The Hobbit is thematically ambitious, albeit often lacking the lyricism of Tolkien's original work — though it may not be fair to compare it to director Peter Jackson's modern-day masterpiece. Even Arthur Rankin didn't believe audiences would have the patience for the entire trilogy.
The Stingiest Man in Town (1978)
One of the most musically incorporated films of the Christmas catalog of Rankin/Bass, The Stingiest Man in Town is a delightful animated production centered on Ebenezer Scrooge. It is actually a remake of a live-action episode featured on '50s anthology series The Alcoa Hour and was lost until it was found in the home of an Alcoa executive and recently restored. Now, audiences can enjoy the original and this delightful animated special that features a well-acted voice cast and smart script that would make Charles Dickens proud.
Here Comes Peter Cottontail (1971)
Most of the beloved specials from Rankin/Bass bring the Christmas cheer but even this Easter classic kept a little yuletide spirit as Peter Cottontail goes to all the other holidays to win an egg contest in order to become the Chief Easter Bunny. With their famous stop-motion, gorgeous music, and a great voice cast that features Vincent Price, Casey Kasem, and a final role from White Christmas' Danny Kaye, Rankin and Bass have made a non-Christmas holiday special that is ideal for Easter season.
The Mouse on the Mayflower (1968)
Thanksgiving traditions aren't held in as high esteem as Christmas ones, but classrooms across the country have shown elementary students this charming Thanksgiving film for years. Is it historically accurate? No. But as Rankin and Bass have shown with their Christmas specials over their career, the charm of their films is in capturing the joy and spirit of holidays.
Following Willum, a church mouse discovered in the Mayflower on the Atlantic, The Mouse on the Mayflower details the Pilgrims' first Thanksgiving feast. As with all the Rankin/Bass specials, the animation here is fascinating, and features uncredited work from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki.
The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
Aaron is a little Jewish boy who lives with his parents on a farm. He enjoys his animals, Samson the Donkey, Baba the Lamb, and Joshua the Camel. But his life takes a sour turn after bandits ruin his quiet life, setting Aaron off on a journey of self discovery and hope.
Based on the song of the same name, The Little Drummer Boy is full of darker material compared to other Christmas specials from Rankin/Bass, but the film contains enough powerful moments to wow audiences. The studio made a sequel in 1976 with Aaron and his animal companions, so now audiences have two films to enjoy and listen to Aaron play his little drum. Pa rum pum pum pum.
