The best Rankin/Bass specials

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Perhaps the most famous Rankin/Bass production and one of the most iconic Christmas shows of all time, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a stop-motion holiday delight, one that has earned its spot as the longest-running holiday special in U.S. TV history.

The hour-long show follows Rudolph, the misfit elf Hermey, and the prospector Yukon Cornelius as they embark on a trip to the island of misfit toys, first saving the reindeer's friend Clarice from the Abominable Snowman, and then ultimately Christmas with his nose that shines so bright. The stop-motion animation can be choppy at times but is all the more adorable with its iconic characters, like Sam the Snowman (played by Burl Ives) and beautiful color schemes that transport us into this world. Rudolph is a mainstay of American holiday culture, a treasured classic, and a rightful memory of Rankin/Bass.