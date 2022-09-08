The best original series on Disney+

The Beatles: Get Back

Peter Jackson's stunning three-part documentary shows the world's biggest band falling apart at the peak of their powers. After a string of meticulously-produced albums and a long touring hiatus, the Beatles circa 1969 return to their roots by making a record the old-fashioned way: four lads sitting in a room together until enough songs materialize to form an album. Despite their global acclaim and unparalleled commercial success, the band finds itself an underdog backed into a corner –– they must write, produce, and perform a new album in just a few short weeks in time for a televised concert special. The result would eventually become Let It Be and the now-legendary rooftop performance, but as Get Back reveals, high art doesn't come easy, even for the greatest band in the world.

Jackson narrowed nearly 60 hours of outtakes of Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 Let It Be documentary into about eight hours of crisply-restored footage. "My understanding of what were called 'The Get Back Sessions' was that it had been a period of depression and gloom," Jackson told EW. "But the hours of unseen footage revealed a different story. It wasn't doom and gloom. I found myself laughing…a lot. It was so much funnier than I expected, and it just got funnier as it went along." The series is incredibly amusing, especially for hard-core fans who see the sublime in the Beatles' quirks, but the real juice of the show comes from the unspoken care and connection between the four men that reverberates in each of their silly bits and angry outbursts. That, and there's nothing more magical than seeing Paul McCartney summon "Get Back" out of thin air.

