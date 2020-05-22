Obviously, the logistics of producing a network television show from a residence, rather than a well-equipped studio is challenging at best and awkward at worst, especially when it comes to remote interviews over video chat. Anyone who’s dealt with a Zoom work meeting knows how quickly things can go awry.

To be fair, the late night shows have ironed out many of the kinks associated with the remote celebrity interviews. There have been fewer bad internet connection debacles like when Taraji P. Henson’s call stalled at a hilariously inopportune time.

But admittedly, there are quite a few benefits to celebrity interviews from their homes. For starters, there’s always the possibility of an adorable kid jumping in front of the camera at any moment. Jimmy Fallon is joined by his two daughters, Franny and Winnie, on nearly every episode on The Tonight Show.

This week, the cute kiddos were featured in one of Fallon’s signature bits, “Thank You Notes,” although the late night host probably instantly regretted that decision. While helping out their dad with the music and graphics for the bit, they missed practically all their cues! Hey, it may have lovingly annoyed Jimmy, but I was entertained; I still love seeing Fallon in dad mode.

You also never know when a special guest will pop into the interview! I was delighted when Gabrielle Union-Wade was joined by her husband, Dwayne Wade on Desus and Mero, this week. Union-Wade is a late night favorite, but she’s typically alone during her sit down interviews. Being at home, and in close proximity to D-Wade made it possible for this adorable couple to charm the socks right off us! I giggled the entire interview as Gabrielle lightly ribbed her husband on his quarantine habits. Spoiler, they’ve watched a lot of old basketball games during the lockdown.

Another perk of the celebs being home for these interviews: they’re home with all their awesome stuff! Several of the late night shows have made a habit recently of having their guests “show and tell” with movie props or interesting items they have lying around, again, not something that would have been possible in in-studio interviews.

I had expected Will Ferrell’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show to be funny, but I was not prepared for what he pulled out for show and tell. Fans of his comedy classic “Step Brothers” might be surprised to learn that Ferrell had a little help in the infamous drum set scene.

On a much lighter note, Terry Crews showed James Corden his unique collection. Turns out, the America’s Got Talent host has a wide variety of mannequins and busts of himself, and he proudly presented them on television. Somehow, I just don’t see Crews toting the lifesize props all the way to The Late Late Show studio.

Sure, shooting from home has its drawbacks, but the upside isn’t half bad!

