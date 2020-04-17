Image zoom ABC (2); NBC

Well, we’re just about four weeks into the late night shows broadcasting from their homes, and by now most everyone has settled into their “new normal” routine, just like us all.

Watching without an audience isn’t as jarring as it was last month; the video and audio quality isn’t bothersome anymore; and many of the big, fancy sketches have been replaced with simpler, more relatable bits.

I’m here for it. Watching Jimmy Kimmel fumble his way through the kitchen trying to make his kids dinner makes me laugh the same way I chuckle at my own husband navigating the stove. Guys, the other day he melted a plastic container inside the oven…

But perhaps nothing has been more relatable for the working from home folks, than the joys of video conference calls. Several late night shows picked up on the often frustrating way we’re all staying connected these days.

Let’s start with Saturday Night Live, which returned this week with its first full episode since the pandemic began. Most of the skits were performed via video conference call anyway, so it was natural to include a "Sales Corp Industries" Zoom call. The scene featured the average characters you’d find in most offices: the well meaning wiseguy with a pants joke, the aging receptionists sitting too close to the camera, and the fearless team leader attempting to wrangle spotty internet receptions.

You could easily imagine your own co-workers throughout the sketch as the cast members didn’t stray too far from reality. They even included a nod to the now infamous “Poor Jennifer” video. If you haven’t seen this real life tragedy, it embodies the new challenges of working remotely with unfamiliar technology when poor Jennifer thinks she’s turned off her Zoom call, only to use the bathroom in front of her ten mortified co-workers. Yikes doesn’t even begin to suffice.

The Daily Show took a different approach to the video conference norms with their “Do’s and Don’ts of Video Chatting,” although they still fit in a pants joke. Can we all agree? No one is wearing pants. We don’t need to ask anymore.

In the sketch, host Trevor Noah relied on his Daily Show correspondents to share video etiquette advice PSA style. The segment was a bit more outlandish than SNL’s attempt, but funnier, since the comedians weren’t necessarily trying to be real people, even though they touched on several real life realities of video chatting. I especially enjoyed Ronny Chieng’s hilarious “no blinking” don’t.

Zoom etiquette was also the focus of a high profile interview this week. Instead of pumping a new movie, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey spent a good two minutes on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert advising fans on how to look and sound amazing while video conference calling. What a time to be alive!

But my favorite Zoom call moment from late night this week goes to Andy Cohen at Watch What Happens Live. Cohen rarely relies on pre-produced sketches, but has given us a peek inside his personal life since shifting to at-home filming. (Have you seen his home office tour yet?)

This week, Cohen shared a hilarious, real-life video of his family celebrating passover together. You could feel the frustration as the Cohen’s Virtual Seder came to a screeching halt because Andy’s mother, Evelyn, couldn’t connect via video chat. I’m not sure if it was because I had a similar ill-fated facetime experience with my own grandmother on Easter Sunday, or Evelyn’s giant glass of “I don’t know what’s happening” wine that I enjoyed more, but this segment got me good!

Will any of us ever successfully video chat without a hilarious or embarrassing moment? I’m not sure. But if we don’t, at least we’ll all enjoy laughing at the realities of this “new normal.”

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: