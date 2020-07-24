Big interviews with big name celebs dominated late night this past week, in the best way possible!

On Sunday, Last Week Tonight tackled conspiracy theories for their deep dive segment, like faking the moon landing, the belief the earth is flat, and more timely speculations such as the COVID-19 pandemic hoax. The show specifically harped on how easily people believe these claims.

To counteract, John Oliver enlisted the help of several celebs to help dissuade people from engaging in the theories, each one tailored to a specific audience. Alex Trebeck gave an uppity plea for grandparents. A shirtless John Cena appealed to wrestling fans. Oliver also included Paul Rudd, Catherine O’Hara, and Billy Porter for personalized messages for a hilarious and informative PSA!

Fans of Friends – and let’s face it, who isn’t? – got a real treat this week when Ross, AKA David Schwimmer, chatted with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Yes, the two chatted about the highly anticipated Friends reunion that’s unfortunately been pushed back thanks to the pandemic. But the real winner of the interview was Schwimmer stirring the pot on one of the biggest controversies in television history: were Ross and Rachel on a break?

I, having long been Team Rachel, literally screamed “NOOOOOO!” at my screen when Schwimmer unflinchingly weighed in with, “Yeah, it’s not even a question they were on a break.” His serious stare at the end really solidified his answer. (But, sorry David, I’m still not convinced.)

Finally, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert scored one of the hottest interviews in town when Mary Trump appeared to chat about her new tell-all book: “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” Colbert didn’t hold back in his questions to Trump about her uncle, the President.

“Clearly he’s comfortable doing heartless things,” Trump told Colbert when asked if the President had high functioning sociopathic tendencies. “Clearly he doesn’t seem to be interested in empathy.”