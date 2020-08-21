This week's best of late-night: Colbert goes live for DNC, Kerry Washington guest-hosts Kimmel

The Democratic National Convention was the perfect lead-in to late night this week, and provided each show with plenty of noteworthy content.

But perhaps none of the hosts had more fun than Stephen Colbert. The Late Show went live for the first time since the pandemic began and you could tell Colbert was missing that specific aspect of his show; he lit up reacting to the various highs and lows of the convention in real time!

Colbert also seized the opportunity to chat with several political guests, all proudly endorsing Joe Biden, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (who also brought out her fan favorite pup, Bailey) and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In his signature dry tone, Sanders told Colbert that he believes the Democrats will beat President Donald Trump “bad.” He frankly stated that while he and Biden did not see eye to eye on every policy, the two came to an agreement on how to unite the Democratic Party to win the election.

“If the resolutions adopted in the task forces are in fact implemented, it would make Biden the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.”

Kerry Washington also played off politics during her two night guest host stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live – fitting since she also hosted a night of the DNC this week as well. The Little Fires Everywhere star stressed the importance of voting, and especially getting young people excited about casting their ballot. She told the audience, “voting is one of our most sacred duties in this country and it’s important to start talking about it early.”

So the actress did just that and shared an adorable clip of herself talking to children about voting. As a mom of two young kids herself, Washington knew exactly how to get the youngsters to chat about the adult issue. She pretended the president was Cookie Monster; she talked to them about missing front teeth; and she brought up TikTok, all relating it back to the presidency and voting.

Now, most of the kiddos mixed up their facts – thank goodness we don’t have to pay $2,000 to vote! – but one smart little boy named Carter knew an awful lot about our current president.

“He’s kinda handling things out of control,” he told Washington without missing a beat. “He wants people to go to school, but a lot of people are getting sick." (A very astute observation indeed!)

Late night wasn’t completely dominated by politics, however. Kimmel guest host Ben Platt showed off his incredible singing voice with a compilation of songs pretty much everyone can relate to right now. The “Quaran-Tunes” album featured hilarious songs about, you guessed it, living through the pandemic.

Platt brought in a few friends to sing the relatable tunes, like “Poison,” all about how terrible our mask breath smells; “D. T. F. P.,” Do The Fetal Position, 2020’s hottest dance craze; And my personal favorite, “Zoom,” with the catchy hook, “I don’t wanna Zoom anymore.”

I don’t. I’m over it.

Luckily, I’m not over late night, and next week should be filled with even more laughs as the shows tackle the Republican National Convention. On second thought, I’ll be playing “Do The Fetal Position” on repeat.

