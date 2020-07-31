‘Twas a big week for television as the 72nd Emmy nominations were revealed and several of the late-night shows nabbed nominations! Major props to the Outstanding Variety Talk Series nominees: Full Frontal, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the reigning champ for four years, by the way.

This year's show will be quite different given the COVID-19 pandemic; The Emmys will be completely virtual leaving host Jimmy Kimmel with an incredible task of pulling the show together. Whew! Honestly, I’m anxious to see how it all pans out!

As is Late Night with Seth Meyers writer, Amber Ruffin. The newly Emmy nominated writer came highly prepared for her “Amber Says What” segment – in a ball gown! She seemed super bummed the news she couldn’t flaunt the floral beaded dress in public. “I miss people,” she told the camera. If her Instagram is any indication, however, something tells me Ruffin will find a way to put that Emmys gown to good use!

Though A Little Late with Lilly Singh is currently on hiatus, the team is still pumping out hilarious and relevant online content on a weekly basis. Singh’s latest parody tackled all the many pitfalls of having her life on the internet.

Cleverly set to “The Magic School Bus” theme song, Singh takes viewers on a wild ride through funny memes, woke Twitter, and my personal fav: cat videos. (Pro tip: watching adorable cat videos during a global pandemic might help reduce stress!)

Another late night guest this week who knows about having a life on the world wide web is Liza Koshy, who stopped by The Daily Show. The YouTuber’s conversation with Trevor Noah, however, took a serious tone. Koshy harped on the importance of getting Gen Z to vote.

“Encouraging Gen Z to step…into empowerment and get excited about voting, having their voice heard. It’s okay to care about issues that affect your day-to-day life.”

Amen to that!