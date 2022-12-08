Best of 2022: How the song 'Fade into You' made its way into multiple shows (and a movie)

Virgin River

Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) were constantly in a will-they-won't-they relationship for the first couple seasons of Netflix's Virgin River, so when they finally got together, fans were ecstatic. Their relationship may have had some bumps in the road but season 4 of the Netflix show finally saw Jack get down on one knee and ask Mel to marry him. Playing "Fade into You" in the background of this scene could mean a couple of things — not all good — but we're yet to see how their relationship pans out.