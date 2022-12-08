Best of 2022: How the song 'Fade into You' made its way into multiple shows (and a movie)
"Fade into You" has faded into the back of people's minds since its 1993 release, but 2022 changed all that.
The Mazzy Star hit was used across at least three different episodes of television, as well as an Amazon film this year. The song has been used across pop culture in the past, of course, but no where near the amount of times it surfaced this year. A track about unrequited love, sorrow, and being so infatuated with someone that you simply "fade into" them is bound to find its spot in the most climatic scenes of pop culture.
Did "Fade into You" by Mazzy Star have the potential to make a 2022 comeback in the same way as Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill?" Based on the amount of TV and movie soundtracks that used the track, absolutely!
Yellowjackets
Using "Fade into You" as a song to show the transition of young Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) into adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was the perfect choice for the Showtime drama. The song is filled with so much anguish, which directly relates to Natalie's state of mind when we meet her, but more than that, it's about not being able to let go and that's exactly the position Natalie is in when the track plays.
Virgin River
Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) were constantly in a will-they-won't-they relationship for the first couple seasons of Netflix's Virgin River, so when they finally got together, fans were ecstatic. Their relationship may have had some bumps in the road but season 4 of the Netflix show finally saw Jack get down on one knee and ask Mel to marry him. Playing "Fade into You" in the background of this scene could mean a couple of things — not all good — but we're yet to see how their relationship pans out.
Dopesick
"Fade into You" can be described as haunting, as well as beautiful, which is why it was a fitting choice for Hulu's limited series Dopesick. The Mazzy Star track plays right in the moment where Betsy (Kaitlyn Dever) gets injured, which ultimately leads to the opioid addiction that is her downfall.
Catherine Called Birdy
In Prime Video's Catherine Called Birdy, it's no secret that Birdy (Bella Ramsey) is infatuated with her Uncle George (Joe Alwyn). However, George does not feel the same, mostly because she's a child and she's his sister's daughter. So of course it makes sense that Misty Miller's cover of the song about unrequited love would play in the background of the duo's most intimate scene.
