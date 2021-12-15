Director Kyle Newacheck and writer Marika Sawyer on how they perfected their version of the Twilight baseball scene and which actor surprised them with their Twilight knowledge.

The first Twilight film may have come out more than a decade ago, but its baseball scene has since taken on a pop culture afterlife all its own. FX's What We Do in the Shadows is the latest to make a reference to the memorable moment, with a kickball sequence that showed us how to handle things "Twilight-style." Director Kyle Newacheck and writer Marika Sawyer take us inside how the idea came to be, filming in a snowstorm, and reveal which actor surprised the rest of the cast and crew with their Twilight knowledge.

During episode 3 of What We Do in the Shadows' third season, "Gail," Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) decide to try to settle the decade-long vampire-werewolf battle not through a fight, but with a kickball game. It was believed that Nandor had finally found love with Gail (Aida Turturro), but that is quickly thrown out the window when the gang stumbles upon the fact that she's also dating a werewolf, Anton (Derrick Beckles). Guillermo proposes that the vampires and werewolves resolve their differences "Twilight-style" by playing a game of kickball, which ends badly when Nadja accidentally kills Gail by hitting her in the head with a ball.

It was always clear that the writers wanted to give Nandor a love interest, but initially they didn't know what that would look like. "When we got to the idea of it being a werewolf that he was having a love story with, I just felt like it would lend itself to Romeo and Juliet where there's a battle of some kind," remembered Sawyer.

Once they decided on a vampire/werewolf love story, the stage was set. If you're familiar with WWDITS, then you know the vampires find themselves in more than their fair share of battles. In the writers room, a decision was made that this storyline would end in a different kind of battle. Sawyer said, "It might have been season 2 [when] one of our writers, Stephanie Robinson, had shown us, just because she loved it, the scene from Twilight where they have a baseball game — for no reason, is my understanding — and I just remember watching it and being like, that's the best. I love that it exists for no reason. We have to do it sometime, somewhere. And then it just felt like it lent itself to this story where it was a way of having a battle without it being a true battle. It felt right for the story and I just personally wanted to see it."

Sawyer knew she wanted to use the Twilight scene in some capacity, but didn't want to make a carbon copy of it. She played with the idea of other "stupid vampire/werewolf sports" prior to landing on her final draft. "At one point I was like, maybe it's vampire corn hole or vampire tetherball, but it felt like kickball felt like the closest stupid game [to baseball]. Also you could kind of play [it] seriously and would, sort of, visually look like vampire baseball."

Using kickball as a replacement for baseball was a smart move, in more ways than one. Newacheck "really appreciated that because it gave a visual base. You could have the werewolves jumping super high and catching the ball, you could have people getting knocked back with superpowers, you could do the superspeed in the batting [box] and turn into a bat and go around the bases. It did have a lot of visual gags so I think it really supported the concept."

What We Do in the Shadows | Kickball: Twilight Style - Season 3 Ep.3 The kickball scene from season 3 of 'What We Do in the Shadows' | Credit: FX Networks

When crafting their spin on the scene, the Shadows team knew one thing was nonnegotiable: It had to include "Supermassive Black Hole" by Muse, the same song heard in the original Twilight scene. "Once it was on the page then we just fell in love with the idea of doing it properly," Newacheck said. "We can do some of the moves but it's not gonna look the same, so it became pretty much imperative to get that song in order to place it in that world." The needle drop left fans appreciating the homage even more, because there's no Twilight baseball scene without Muse.

In order to prepare for the shoot, the director rewatched the original baseball scene and tried to find as many moments to recreate as possible, while still adding Shadows' spin on it. "I thought it would be funny to have a werewolf add some other stuff that they didn't do in Twilight, just some other dumb stuff like a werewolf accidentally burying the ball. We [also] had some supernatural popping of the balls and stuff, but the stuff that made it in was what looked and felt the most like the Twilight scene."

Something that wasn't a part of the original scene, however, was the snow. Sawyer remembered seeing her episode come to life for the first time and being shocked. "I think I gasped out loud when I saw," she said. "If you watch it back, the amount of snow is insane."

Originally, Newacheck was planning on waiting the snow out, until he quickly realized it was going to be freezing outside no matter what. He then decided he wanted to take advantage of those wintry conditions: "That was a choice. I just pulled the trigger right there and said to everybody, 'out on the field, let's play kickball' and let's do it because it looks so beautiful to me. D.J. [Stipsen] our director of photography [brought out] these beautiful backlights he had [and] it set perfectly."

But there was also another hurdle that had nothing to do with the weather. "No one knew how to play kickball," said Newacheck. "Thankfully Beckles knew how to play because he was on the mound pitching, but none of the Brits knew. They were like, 'What is this?' So we just had to take it one step at a time and get them out there, run around the bases, and it was honestly a magical experience for everyone."

What We Do in the Shadows | Kickball: Twilight Style - Season 3 Ep.3 The kickball scene from season 3 of 'What We Do in the Shadows' | Credit: FX Networks

Not only did most of the cast not know how to play kickball, they also weren't familiar with the Twilight films, aside from Guillén. "I think in the scene when Guillermo is like, 'Let's do it Twilight style' and he saves the day, I'm pretty sure everybody's reactions in that scene are truthful. Some maybe, [some] no, and definitely Matt Berry was like, 'What?' But Harvey obviously knew what was going on," said Newacheck. "He went on and on — I don't think it's on the cut — but he went on and on explaining Twilight this and this. It was some very funny stuff."

Of course, after the episode aired, Twihards and Shadows fans alike took to social media to express their love for the interesting take. "People just dug it you know? I know everybody who watched it was like 'wow, you guys did it.' Cause that's such an iconic scene to pull from."

Now that WWDITS has tackled Twilight, they've got other ideas for vampire references to sink their teeth into. Newacheck wants to see the cast take on the scene from Interview With The Vampire where Brad Pitt eats rats. "He's just constantly eating rats. I just think that would be a cool thing to just watch them run out of all their money and just eat rats all day — almost like ice cream cones, but just snacking on rats would be a cool backdrop." Whether or not that homage happens in season 4, he does tease that there's another Twilight reference still to come. "I know I put an Easter egg in this year. There's a little tiny one in this season. I know, but it's not much," he teased. And as for the way season 3 ended: Get ready to "follow the baby Collin [storyline] down a road."

