The best NFL streaming services

FuboTV

Base price: $69.99 per month

Free trial? Yes

DVR storage space: 1,000 hours

No. of concurrent streams: 3

As our pick for the best overall sports streaming service, we're happy to report that FuboTV has plenty to keep football fans entertained. With access to NBC, ABC, ESPN, CBS, Fox, and the NFL Network, viewers will be able to watch most in-market NFL games through the service, apart from Thursday Night Football matchups.

Fubo subscribers can customize their live TV plans with a variety of different add-ons, such as the Sports Plus package ($10.99/month), which includes NFL RedZone and several college conference networks.