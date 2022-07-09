The best reality shows on Netflix
Reality shows are perfect for when you're looking for something light. And though you can scroll TikTok to keep up with what's going on, the shows on EW's list might have you putting your phone down! Whether you're in the mood for romance with Love is Blind and Love on The Spectrum, or looking to escape to a life wildly different than your own with Selling Sunset, Netflix has all the must-watch content you crave.
The Circle
To catfish or not to catfish — that is the question. The Circle is a social (media) experiment where contestants become neighbors in a decked-out apartment complex. As with every good reality TV show, there is always a catch. The twist here is that the players never meet face-to-face. Instead, they are isolated in their apartments and communicate exclusively through television screens and only with text. Each member of The Circle can see only a few carefully selected photos and a short bio from their fellow contestants.
Just like online dating (or Craigslist shopping), you never really know who's on the other side of the screen. The goal is to be the most-liked contestant and the last one standing to take home a huge cash prize. Season two of the US version is available now but you should still start with season one. With surprise celebrity appearances and shake-ups to the rules along the way, The Circle is giving us life.
If you loved The Circle, you might also enjoy: Survivor, also streaming on Netflix.
Queer Eye
A revamp of the early 2000s hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Netlfix's Queer Eye crew burst on the scene in 2018 with a mission to change the lives of everyday people. Since its debut, they've done just that, and along the way, changed hearts and minds as well. Hair stylist Jonathan Van Ness, counselor Karamo Brown, chef Antoni Porowski, interior designer Bobby Berk, and fashion expert Tan France are the fairy godparents dreams are made of.
Each brings their unique charm and encouragement to every encounter as they transform lives from the inside out. You've got six incredible seasons to catch up on before the release of season seven in the fall. That's right, The Fab Five just announced they're returning for a brand new season and are currently filming in New Orleans. Sharing via Twitter: "Get ready for new adventures and more tears real soon."
If you loved Queer Eye, you might also enjoy: Next in Fashion, hosted by Tan France and also streaming on Netflix.
The Great British Baking Show
Refined is not a common descriptor of reality TV, but The Great British Baking Show has something most other shows in the genre don't: an elegant approach to competition. Contestants cheer each other on and even help eachother out as the clock winds down. This evolved species of reality TV has struck a chord with charmed viewers across the globe who enjoy watching amateur bakers compete and improve with a bit of class.
The show takes place over 10 weeks, and contestants must quickly adapt and learn new skills as the difficulty level continues to rise. It's a heartwarming competition where tension mounts, but comic relief and empathy always abounds.
If you loved The Great British Baking Show, you might also enjoy: The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, also streaming on Netflix.
Selling Sunset
If tiny homes and #vanlife are the way of the future, the stars of Selling Sunset did not get the memo. The show follows premier real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles as they battle through absurd home deals and all the drama that comes with them.
From the creators of The Hills, Selling Sunset provides viewers with romance, petty drama, luxurious homes, and a game of trying to remember which Oppenheim twin is which. There are five seasons to binge, as well as a spinoff series Selling Tampa, also on Netflix.
If you loved Selling Sunset, you might also enjoy: Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, streaming on Peacock.
Old Enough!
Do not scroll past this Netflix show and definitely do not be deterred by the subtitles (most of us leave the closed captioning on anyway, right?). Old Enough! is a long-running Japanese television show, now available in the US, that follows Japanese children ages two to five as they run their first errands... solo!
Every task serves up adorableness in droves as these tiny humans navigate adult chores alone for the first time, such as traveling to the store to purchase flowers for grandma, or running home from the fruit fields to make juice for mom. Whether they get distracted along the way or complete the task without a hitch, you'll be grinning from ear to ear.
If you loved Old Enough!, you might also enjoy: Kids Baking Competition, streaming on Hulu.
Love On The Spectrum
Everyone deserves love. And, in today's world, anyone that wants it should be able to find it. Enter Love on The Spectrum, an Australian matchmaking show featuring individuals with varying forms of autism. The condition often causes difficulty with communication, which can make dating or even meeting someone all the more difficult. But have no fear, Love On The Spectrum follows the cast's journeys to find love with a compassionate rather than voyeuristic eye.
First dates, blind dates, relationship coaching, speed dating, finding love, and breaking hearts — all of these common human experiences help to normalize an often misunderstood community. Autism is a spectrum, and the show aims to shine a spotlight on a few of the many ways it can present — and it's practically guaranteed to open your heart and mind.
If you loved Love on the Spectrum, you might also enjoy: Love on the Spectrum USA, also streaming on Netflix.
Love Is Blind
Would you marry someone you've never seen face-to-face? Is love truly blind? Love is Blind, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, seeks to answer these questions as they place contestants in pods, separated by a wall, to get to know each other without ever looking at one another. After multiple meetings with numerous potential matches, these singles must decide if they're ready to propose.
But the verdict doesn't end there. After being whisked away on honeymoons with their newly betrothed, the couples spend three weeks counting down to decision day at the altar. There, they must decide, in front of their fiancé, family, friends, and millions of us watching at home, if they'll say "I do." There are two seasons available to binge now, and the show was recently renewed through season five.
If you love Love is Blind, you might also enjoy: The Ultimatum, its spin-off, also streaming on Netflix.
Nailed It!
Nailed It! Mexico, Nailed It! Holiday, Nailed It! France… spin-offs galore only means one thing: this show is tasty! Comedian Nicole Byer hosts the original Nailed It!, a show that transports amatuer bakers from their home kitchens to a TV studio, where they attempt (and often fail) to replicate professional desserts for a grand prize of $10,000. Hilarity clearly ensues. Clueless contestants paired with a quick-witted host and guest judges (Wayne Brady, Reggie Watts, Sam Richardson, among others) make for one bingeable episode after another.
If you love Nailed It! you might also enjoy: Is It Cake?, streaming on Netflix.
Snowflake Mountain
The term "snowflake" has been weaponized against progressives by conservatives who see them (specifically the younger generation) as whiny and entitled with no life skills. Snowflake Mountain gathers a group of contestants who (at surface level) appear to fit this brand. They live at home with their parents, boast luxurious lifestyles, and live the "kidult" life with no qualms.
The 10 contestants selected for the show believe they're on a journey to a luxury villa, but instead get dumped on the British countryside. There, they are forced to compete in wilderness survival tasks in order to remain on the show and win the grand prize of $50,000. Along the way, the hope is for them to gain the life skills they need to get out of their parents' basements (even if it's a mansion basement). The contestants and their tough love mentors grow and change as each episode progresses, supporting, encouraging and offering a shoulder to cry on. Will all of these "kidults" return to the real world with a new lease on life? Gotta tune in to find out.
If you loved Snowflake Mountain, you might also enjoy: Below Deck, streaming on AppleTV+.
Indian Matchmaking
With a Rolodex of beautiful singles and training in ancient techniques such as Kundalis, star Sima Taparia introduces us to traditional matchmaking practices executed in her modern way. Sima Aunty, as she is affectionately called on the show, certainly has the best intentions, but not without a pit of pushback. Will her hopeful singles find their happily ever after? She must be doing something right, given Netflix recently announced that Indian Matchmaking has been picked up for a second season.
If you loved Indian Matchmaking, you might also enjoy: Dating Around, also streaming on Netflix.
Floor Is Lava
Did you ever pretend that the floor was lava as a kid? This show takes the activity of jumping around your house without touching the ground and kicks it up a notch by making the floor, well…lava (or rather dyed slime, but still). Instead of leaping from pillow, to table, to couch, contestants are parkouring their way through American Ninja Warrior-style obstacles like moving platforms, vertical nets, intense monkey bars, and even an "active" volcano. That means, if you fail to complete a task, you end up in the "actual" lava. The intensity is turned up hot on this remake of the childhood classic game. Great to watch with the entire family.
If you're a fan of Floor Is Lava, you might enjoy: Ultimate Beastmaster, streaming on Netflix.
Related Content:
Comments