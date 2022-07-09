The best reality shows on Netflix

The Circle

To catfish or not to catfish — that is the question. The Circle is a social (media) experiment where contestants become neighbors in a decked-out apartment complex. As with every good reality TV show, there is always a catch. The twist here is that the players never meet face-to-face. Instead, they are isolated in their apartments and communicate exclusively through television screens and only with text. Each member of The Circle can see only a few carefully selected photos and a short bio from their fellow contestants.

Just like online dating (or Craigslist shopping), you never really know who's on the other side of the screen. The goal is to be the most-liked contestant and the last one standing to take home a huge cash prize. Season two of the US version is available now but you should still start with season one. With surprise celebrity appearances and shake-ups to the rules along the way, The Circle is giving us life.

