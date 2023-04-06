The 20 best Netflix original series, ranked

17. Squid Game (2021-present)

The Korean drama enjoyed Netflix's most successful series launch at the time of its release, captivating global audiences with its alluring premise, impassioned performances, and immaculate production design. Squid Game pits indebted everyman Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) against hundreds of competitors to win cash playing schoolyard games — red light, green light, tug-of-war, marbles, and so on — with a deadly twist.

The show's success speaks to audiences' appetite for class-conscious entertainment that recognizes the struggle of late-stage capitalism. As Lee told EW, "There are many characters in the show who each have their own dilemmas and who also each have a reason why they so desperately have to win the game, and I think this desperateness was very vividly depicted in the show… I think the global audience really resonated with that aspect."