TV's best musical episodes

When Callie (Sara Ramirez) gets into a car wreck in season 7, she has an out-of-body experience that comes complete with a sing-along. She starts seeing herself partake in a singsong of everything from the show’s opening theme to some of the biggest, most iconic music moments from the series so far. (Think: The Fray’s “How to Save a Life “ and Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars.”) At times, it seems like Callie is more traumatized by the fact that everyone treating her medically is bursting into song than by her actual head trauma and failing organs. As is standard when any of the show’s main cast members are in peril, every single doctor on staff is working on keeping Callie alive and they are thereby all awarded the chance to showcase their vocal chords; Kevin McKidd is the real show stealer. Ultimately, despite contending with heart problems, brain bleeds, and a pregnancy, the Grey’s choir show they do in fact “know how to save a life” and Callie lives to see a whole lot more trauma in seasons to come. Watching it retrospectively, though, it sure makes you wish someone had started belting out some ballads to keep Derek alive. —Ruth Kinane