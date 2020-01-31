The 12 best movies-within-TV-shows

This "strange, erotic journey from Milan to Minsk" became a running gag on Seinfeld after the gang walked out of the movie, unable to bear it for more than a few minutes. (George later rented it on video anyway. As Elaine notes, "Men will sit through the most boring, pointless movie if there's the slightest chance a woman will take her top off.") Of course, Seinfeld mined fictional movies for story lines many times over the course of its run, from Sack Lunch (the comedy Elaine wanted to see instead of The English Patient) to Firestorm, which sounds like the best Harrison Ford action vehicle ever made. ("He jumped out of the plane and was shooting back up at them while he was falling!")