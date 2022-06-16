30 years of 'Damn, Gina!' The 7 best moments from the Martin reunion special
Wuzzup? Wuzzup? WUZZZZZZZUUUUUUPPP???!!!! But really, though ... what is up? For five seasons, Martin Lawrence and co. produced some of the wackiest comedy on television with Martin, a show about young Black love, the bonds of friendships, and one man's fondness of wigs with a mustache.
It's been 30 years since Martin premiered on a then-fledgling Fox, where it was consistently ranked among the network's highest rated shows. Thanks to syndication, Martin has remained a cultural touchstone, even for people born after it stopped airing in 1997. Take, for instance, 23-year-old rapper Polo G's loving homage to the show's main squeezes, "Martin and Gina."
Lawrence, along with Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, and a few special guests got together to share some memories and some laughs while looking back at making the show for BET+'s Martin: The Reunion. Here are some of the best moments.
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold coming all the way through
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold (seen here with special guest Brian McKnight) have known each other since they were kids, and have been working for almost as long — they made their film debut together in Little Shop of Horrors while still in high school. They've gone on to play everyone's girlfriend, wife, and mom on TV, and yet they can still show up looking snatched for the gods. For the special, Campbell chose violence in a skintight catsuit, while Arnold kept it sexy but demure in a white palazzo pantsuit. Together they look like your fave aunties who always show up doing the most. And that's why you love them.
Martin's top moments
Watching Martin today, you realize there's nothing like it on TV. That kind of broad comedy just doesn't exist in shows anymore, mostly because no one can pull it off. Lawrence is such a brilliant physical comedian. He sold everything, from fights with an inanimate rodent to the most ridiculous baby delivery in history to his numerous characters, including personal fave Sheneneh "Oh my goooooodness" Jenkins. Martin featured some of the dumbest — and I mean that as the highest compliment — set pieces on '90s television and as reunion host Affion Crockett put it, "that was Emmy award-winning work." The closest Martin got, however, was a People's Choice Award for Favorite New TV Comedy in 1993.
Gina's top moments
While Lawrence was definitely a comedic genius, Campbell credits him with teaching her to be a comedic actress, which she didn't consider herself before. What a fast study she was, though, as Campbell really is one of our greatest, and most game, comedic actresses working today. And it all started with Martin, as she developed the character of Gina to be more than just a grounding force and "straight man" for Lawrence, but a hilarious presence in her own right.
Sitcom legend Marla Gibbs
Marla Gibbs, who just celebrated her 91st birthday, was one of many famous faces to grace Martin, but she was also one of the most respected. A sitcom legend (The Jeffersons and 227, not to mention guest appearances in literally everything), Campbell and Arnold took the time to thank Gibbs for opening doors for them as Black women in the industry.
Is that Tommy Davidson?!
It sure is! A dynamic comedic performer in the '90s, we rarely get to see Davidson hamming it up as much these days, but he was a breath of manic, fresh air on the Martin reunion. As soon as the In Living Color alum came in belting as his Martin guest character Varnell "Did You Miss Me" Hill, you knew it was time to lock up the scenery before Davidson chewed it all.
Remembering Thomas Mikal Ford
The entire cast of Martin couldn't be at the reunion since Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin's best friend Tommy, passed away in 2016 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm. Lawrence, Campbell, Arnold, and Payne paid tribute to their former castmate, inviting his widow and two kids to what was, admittedly, a bit of an awkward wake situation in the middle of the special — but the sentiment, if not perfectly translated, was not lost.
The '90s hip-hop of it all
His Royal Highness Snoop (né Doggy) Dogg made a surprise cameo on the reunion special, having been one of the many guest stars from that halcyon era of '90s hip-hop and R&B to make an appearance on Martin — The Notorious B.I.G., Outkast, and Method Man were just a few others.
"We would watch the show more than we made music," Snoop said of Martin, which was his first acting gig. Before he left, the Rev. Dogg blessed the reunion with a performance of his classic "Gin and Juice."
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
|type
|
|rating
Comments