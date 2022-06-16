Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold coming all the way through

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold (seen here with special guest Brian McKnight) have known each other since they were kids, and have been working for almost as long — they made their film debut together in Little Shop of Horrors while still in high school. They've gone on to play everyone's girlfriend, wife, and mom on TV, and yet they can still show up looking snatched for the gods. For the special, Campbell chose violence in a skintight catsuit, while Arnold kept it sexy but demure in a white palazzo pantsuit. Together they look like your fave aunties who always show up doing the most. And that's why you love them.