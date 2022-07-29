The best live TV streaming services

Best overall: YouTube TV

Base price: $54.99/month for first 3 months

$54.99/month for first 3 months No. of plans: 2

2 Free trial? Yes

Yes No. of concurrent streams: 3

Pros & cons

Pros

More than 85 channels

Unlimited DVR space

No contracts — customers can cancel whenever they want

Four add-on options, including a Sports Plus package

Cons

No ad-free plan

4K Ultra High Definition playback isn't available for all content

Why we chose it

YouTube TV's wide variety of offerings probably mimics traditional cable packages the most out of any streaming service on this list. The Base plan (starting at $54.99 per month) comes with more than 85 news, entertainment, sports, and local channels (to see the full lineup for your area, enter your zip code on the homepage).

Sports aficionados have access to four ESPN channels, the MLB Network, the NFL Network, NBA TV, the Golf Channel, and more. There's also a Sports Plus ($10.99 per month) add-on that unlocks another dozen channels, including beIN Sports' international coverage.

Spanish speakers get their own base plan, starting at $24.99 per month, and can upgrade their package with the Spanish Plus add-on for an additional $14.99 per month. There's also an add-on for entertainment ($29.99 per month) and one for 4K viewing ($14.99 per month).

The fact that YouTube TV offers a free trial and allows users to stream on up to three different devices at once is icing on the cake. The one thing we'd change are the amount of ads, which are a little too reminiscent of basic cable for our taste.

